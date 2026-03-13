News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 8-14
posted on by Alex Mateo
MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time anime; Akira Failing in Love, Demi-Human Sharehouse manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|March 10
|MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season BDCite
|Aniplex of America
|US$127.98
|March 10
|Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|March 10
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akane-banashi Graphic Novel (GN) 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 10
|Akira Failing in Love GN 1Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 10
|Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 10
|Blood Blockade Battlefront Omnibus GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$29.99
|March 10
|The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|March 10
|D-Frag! GN 19Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 10
|Demi-Human Sharehouse GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 10
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga–Book of Scarabia GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 10
|Dungeon Friends Forever GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 10
|Engage GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 10
|The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 10
|Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 10
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 31Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 10
|Girls Zombie Party GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 10
|Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|March 10
|A Howl of the Heart GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|March 10
|I Quit My Apprenticeship as a Royal Court Wizard to Become a Magic Item Craftswoman GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 10
|I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 10
|Imaizumi Brings All the Gals to His House GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 10
|Initial D Omnibus GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|March 10
|I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 10
|Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|March 10
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 37Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 10
|The Magnificent Bastard GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$29.99
|March 10
|Marrying the Dark Knight (For Her Money) GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 10
|Minecraft: The Manga GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 10
|One Piece GN 111Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 10
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 10
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 10
|Tank Chair GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 10
|The Tea Ceremony Master's Rich and Steamy Service: Spoiled by His Skillful Hands GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 10
|Trickster's Tale: Hu Yan Zhuan GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 10
|Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 10
|We’re Not Cut Out to Be Lovers GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|March 10
|Welcome to the Ballroom GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 10
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akane-banashi GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Akira Failing in Love GN 1Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 11
|Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Blood Blockade Battlefront Omnibus GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$17.99
|March 10
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 11
|D-Frag! GN 19Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Demi-Human Sharehouse GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga–Book of Scarabia GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Dungeon Friends Forever GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
|The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Engage GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 31Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Girls Zombie Party GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
|A Howl of the Heart GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|March 10
|I Quit My Apprenticeship as a Royal Court Wizard to Become a Magic Item Craftswoman GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
|I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Imaizumi Brings All the Gals to His House GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
|I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|March 10
|Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 10
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 37Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|The Magnificent Bastard GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$12.99
|March 10
|Marrying the Dark Knight (For Her Money) GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 10
|My Tiny Senpai GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 11
|One Piece GN 111Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 10
|The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 11
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$7.99
|March 10
|Tank Chair GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 10
|The Tea Ceremony Master's Rich and Steamy Service: Spoiled by His Skillful Hands GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 10
|Trickster's Tale: Hu Yan Zhuan GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|Tsumasho GN 11Please
|Houbunsha
|US$6.99
|March 9
|Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 10
|We’re Not Cut Out to Be Lovers GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|March 10
|Welcome to the Ballroom GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 10
|Yozakura Quartet GN 34Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 10
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86--EIGHTY-SIX Alter.2 Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 10
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 19Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|March 10
|The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|March 10
|Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 10
|Casebook of Kurumi Tokisaki, Magic Detective NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 10
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 10
|How to Eat Life Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 10
|I Wish I Could Meet You Again on the Hill Where That Flower Blooms NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 10
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Omnibus Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$24.99
|March 10
|Legend of the Far East's Savior Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 10
|Lycoris Recoil: Recovery Days Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 10
|Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.99
|March 10
|The Misdeeds of an Extremely Arrogant Villain Aristocrat Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 10
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life In Another World- Ex Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 10
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 10
|Spy Classroom Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 10
|To the Monster I Love Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 10
|To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You I Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|March 10
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|86--EIGHTY-SIX Alter.2 Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 10
|Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 9Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 10
|Casebook of Kurumi Tokisaki, Magic Detective NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 10
|The Devil Princess Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 11
|How to Eat Life Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 10
|Legend of the Far East's Savior Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 10
|Lycoris Recoil: Recovery Days Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 10
|Notorious No More: The Villainess Enjoys Feigning Incompetence Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 9
|The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 13
|Pens Down, Swords Up: Throw Your Studies to the Wind Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 12
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life In Another World- Ex Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 10
|Reborn as an Assassin's Apprentice Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Repeated Vice: I Refuse to Be Important Enough to Die Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 13
|Spy Classroom Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 10
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|To the Monster I Love Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 10
|To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You I Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 10
|The Water Magician Arc 1 Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 10
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameCite
|Koei Tecmo
|US$49.99
|March 13
|Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|CAPCOM
|US$79.99
|March 13
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.