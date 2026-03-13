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North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 8-14

posted on by Alex Mateo
MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season, Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time anime; Akira Failing in Love, Demi-Human Sharehouse manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I’m Living with an Otaku NEET Kunoichi!? BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 March 10
MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season BDCite Aniplex of America US$127.98 March 10
Possibly the Greatest Alchemist of All Time BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$69.98 March 10

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akane-banashi Graphic Novel (GN) 15Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 10
Akira Failing in Love GN 1Cite Viz Media US$11.99 March 10
Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 March 10
Blood Blockade Battlefront Omnibus GN 3Please Dark Horse US$29.99 March 10
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 March 10
D-Frag! GN 19Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 10
Demi-Human Sharehouse GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 10
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga–Book of Scarabia GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 10
Dungeon Friends Forever GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 10
Engage GN 4Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 10
The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 10
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 11Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 10
Fly Me to the Moon GN 31Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 10
Girls Zombie Party GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 10
Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 9Please Yen Press US$16.99 March 10
A Howl of the Heart GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 March 10
I Quit My Apprenticeship as a Royal Court Wizard to Become a Magic Item Craftswoman GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 10
I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 10
Imaizumi Brings All the Gals to His House GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 10
Initial D Omnibus GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 March 10
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 10
Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 2Please Vertical US$13.95 March 10
Komi Can't Communicate GN 37Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 10
The Magnificent Bastard GN 2Please Vertical US$29.99 March 10
Marrying the Dark Knight (For Her Money) GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 10
Minecraft: The Manga GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 10
One Piece GN 111Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 10
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 29Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 10
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 29Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 10
Tank Chair GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 10
The Tea Ceremony Master's Rich and Steamy Service: Spoiled by His Skillful Hands GNPlease Seven Seas US$15.99 March 10
Trickster's Tale: Hu Yan Zhuan GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 10
Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 10
We’re Not Cut Out to Be Lovers GN 2Please Tokyopop US$13.99 March 10
Welcome to the Ballroom GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 10

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akane-banashi GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
Akira Failing in Love GN 1Cite Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 11
Asumi-chan Is Interested in Lesbian Brothels! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10
Blood Blockade Battlefront Omnibus GN 3Please Dark Horse US$17.99 March 10
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 10
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 11Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 11
D-Frag! GN 19Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10
Demi-Human Sharehouse GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 10
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga–Book of Scarabia GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 10
Dungeon Friends Forever GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10
The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10
Engage GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10
Fly Me to the Moon GN 31Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
Girls Zombie Party GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10
A Howl of the Heart GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 March 10
I Quit My Apprenticeship as a Royal Court Wizard to Become a Magic Item Craftswoman GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10
I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10
Imaizumi Brings All the Gals to His House GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 4Please Seven Seas US$8.99 March 10
Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 10
Komi Can't Communicate GN 37Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
The Magnificent Bastard GN 2Please Vertical US$12.99 March 10
Marrying the Dark Knight (For Her Money) GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 10
My Tiny Senpai GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 11
One Piece GN 111Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 10
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 11
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 29Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 29Please Viz Media US$7.99 March 10
Tank Chair GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 10
The Tea Ceremony Master's Rich and Steamy Service: Spoiled by His Skillful Hands GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 March 10
Trickster's Tale: Hu Yan Zhuan GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
Tsumasho GN 11Please Houbunsha US$6.99 March 9
Tsumiki Ogami’s Not-So-Ordinary Life GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 10
We’re Not Cut Out to Be Lovers GN 2Please Tokyopop US$7.99 March 10
Welcome to the Ballroom GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 10
Yozakura Quartet GN 34Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 10

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86--EIGHTY-SIX Alter.2 Novel 10Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 10
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 19Cite Yen Press US$15.99 March 10
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$15.99 March 10
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 9Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 10
Casebook of Kurumi Tokisaki, Magic Detective NovelPlease Yen Press US$16.00 March 10
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 10
How to Eat Life Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 10
I Wish I Could Meet You Again on the Hill Where That Flower Blooms NovelPlease Seven Seas US$15.99 March 10
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Omnibus Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$24.99 March 10
Legend of the Far East's Savior Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 10
Lycoris Recoil: Recovery Days Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 10
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 4Please Yen Press US$15.99 March 10
The Misdeeds of an Extremely Arrogant Villain Aristocrat Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 10
Re:ZERO -Starting Life In Another World- Ex Novel 6Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 10
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 18Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 10
Spy Classroom Novel 10Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 10
To the Monster I Love Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 10
To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You I Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 March 10

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
86--EIGHTY-SIX Alter.2 Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 10
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 9Cite Yen Press US$8.99 March 10
Casebook of Kurumi Tokisaki, Magic Detective NovelAnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 March 10
The Devil Princess Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 11
How to Eat Life Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 10
Legend of the Far East's Savior Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 10
Lycoris Recoil: Recovery Days Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 10
Notorious No More: The Villainess Enjoys Feigning Incompetence Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 9
The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 13
Pens Down, Swords Up: Throw Your Studies to the Wind Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 12
Re:ZERO -Starting Life In Another World- Ex Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 10
Reborn as an Assassin's Apprentice Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
Repeated Vice: I Refuse to Be Important Enough to Die Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 13
Spy Classroom Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 10
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
To the Monster I Love Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 10
To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You I Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 10
The Water Magician Arc 1 Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 10

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameCite Koei Tecmo US$49.99 March 13
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork CAPCOM US$79.99 March 13


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 1-7
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