News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 1-7
posted on by Alex Mateo
Chainsaw Man, The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 anime; Cells at Work! Lady, Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Chainsaw Man BDCite
|Viz Media
|US$35.00
|March 3
|The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 BD Premium Box SetAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$179.98
|March 3
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|10 DANCE Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 3
|Assassin & Cinderella GN 3Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 3
|Betrayed by the Hero, I Formed a MILF Party with His Mom! GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 3
|Black Night Parade GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 3
|Cells at Work! Lady GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|March 3
|Chainsaw Man GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 3
|Deep 3 GN 9Please
|Noir Caesar
|US$16.99
|March 3
|Dragon Ball Super GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 3
|The Elusive Samurai GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 3
|The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 3
|Hikaru in the Light! GN 3Please
|Graphix
|US$11.99
|March 3
|Hikaru in the Light! GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Graphix
|US$24.99
|March 3
|How to Deal When Your Intimidating Neighbor is Actually an Omega GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 3
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 3
|Infini-T Force GN 6Please
|Nakama Press
|US$10.99
|March 3
|Initial D Omnibus GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|March 3
|The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 3
|A Kiss with a Cat Omnibus GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$24.99
|March 3
|Let's Do It Already! GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 3
|Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|March 3
|Love, That's an Understatement GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|March 3
|Magical Girl Dandelion GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 3
|Mocha the Cat and His Forever Family GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 3
|Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 3
|My Goddess Is Precious Today, Too GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 3
|Nana 25th Anniversary Edition GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|March 3
|Nue's Exorcist GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 3
|Perfectly Fine on My Own, So My Fiancé Can Twist in the Wind GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|March 3
|RuriDragon GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 3
|SEX DRIVE: My Pitiful Makeup Artist GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 3
|Shugo Chara! 20th Anniversary Edition GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|March 3
|Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 3
|Snow Angel GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 3
|A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 3
|Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 3
|The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 3
|Tales of the Hundred Monsters Next Door GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 3
|They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 3
|Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns GNPlease
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|March 3
|Virgin Ventures: The Hilarious Hijinks of Erotic Amateurs GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 3
|We Are Not Beasts GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 3
|WIND BREAKER GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 3
|World Trigger GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 3
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|10 DANCE GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 3
|Assassin & Cinderella GN 3Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 3
|Betrayed by the Hero, I Formed a MILF Party with His Mom! GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|Black Night Parade GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|Chainsaw Man GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
|Deep 3 GN 9Please
|Noir Caesar
|US$9.99
|March 3
|Dragon Ball Super GN 24Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
|The Elusive Samurai GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
|The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 3
|Hikaru in the Light! GN 3Please
|Graphix
|US$7.99
|March 3
|How to Deal When Your Intimidating Neighbor is Actually an Omega GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 3
|How to Grill Our Love GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 3
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|Infini-T Force GN 6Please
|Nakama Press
|US$7.99
|March 3
|Initial D Omnibus GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|March 3
|The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|Let's Do It Already! GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
|Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 3
|Magical Girl Dandelion GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
|Manchuria Opium Squad GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 3
|Mocha the Cat and His Forever Family GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|My Goddess Is Precious Today, Too GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|Nue's Exorcist GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
|On-the-Job Training GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|March 3
|RuriDragon GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
|SEX DRIVE: My Pitiful Makeup Artist GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|Shugo Chara! 20th Anniversary Edition GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 3
|Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|March 3
|Snow Angel GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
|A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
|Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
|The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|Tales of the Hundred Monsters Next Door GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 3
|Virgin Ventures: The Hilarious Hijinks of Erotic Amateurs GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|We Are Not Beasts GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 3
|World Trigger GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 3
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 3
|A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO Novel 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 3
|The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 3
|True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends - The Secret of the Rose Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 3
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Looks like a Job for a Maid! The Tales of a Dismissed Supermaid Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 5
|The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 14Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 5
|The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 5
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$69.99
|March 5
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.