News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 1-7

posted on by Alex Mateo
Chainsaw Man, The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 anime; Cells at Work! Lady, Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chainsaw Man BDCite Viz Media US$35.00 March 3
The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 BD Premium Box SetAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$179.98 March 3

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
10 DANCE Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 3
Assassin & Cinderella GN 3Cite Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 3
Betrayed by the Hero, I Formed a MILF Party with His Mom! GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 March 3
Black Night Parade GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 3
Cells at Work! Lady GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 March 3
Chainsaw Man GN 20Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 3
Deep 3 GN 9Please Noir Caesar US$16.99 March 3
Dragon Ball Super GN 24Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 3
The Elusive Samurai GN 19Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 3
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 3
Hikaru in the Light! GN 3Please Graphix US$11.99 March 3
Hikaru in the Light! GN 3 (hardcover)Please Graphix US$24.99 March 3
How to Deal When Your Intimidating Neighbor is Actually an Omega GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 3
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 3
Infini-T Force GN 6Please Nakama Press US$10.99 March 3
Initial D Omnibus GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 March 3
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 3
A Kiss with a Cat Omnibus GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$24.99 March 3
Let's Do It Already! GN 8Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 3
Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow GN 1Please Vertical US$13.95 March 3
Love, That's an Understatement GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 March 3
Magical Girl Dandelion GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 3
Mocha the Cat and His Forever Family GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 3
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 3
My Goddess Is Precious Today, Too GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 3
Nana 25th Anniversary Edition GN 3Please Viz Media US$24.99 March 3
Nue's Exorcist GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 3
Perfectly Fine on My Own, So My Fiancé Can Twist in the Wind GN 1Please Vertical US$13.95 March 3
RuriDragon GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 3
SEX DRIVE: My Pitiful Makeup Artist GN 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 3
Shugo Chara! 20th Anniversary Edition GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 March 3
Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 3
Snow Angel GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 3
A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 3
Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 3
The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 3
Tales of the Hundred Monsters Next Door GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 3
They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 3
Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns GNPlease Kodansha USA US$15.99 March 3
Virgin Ventures: The Hilarious Hijinks of Erotic Amateurs GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 3
We Are Not Beasts GNPlease Seven Seas US$15.99 March 3
WIND BREAKER GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 3
World Trigger GN 28Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 3

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
10 DANCE GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 3
Assassin & Cinderella GN 3Cite Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 3
Betrayed by the Hero, I Formed a MILF Party with His Mom! GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
Black Night Parade GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
Chainsaw Man GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Deep 3 GN 9Please Noir Caesar US$9.99 March 3
Dragon Ball Super GN 24Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
The Elusive Samurai GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 3
Hikaru in the Light! GN 3Please Graphix US$7.99 March 3
How to Deal When Your Intimidating Neighbor is Actually an Omega GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 3
How to Grill Our Love GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 3
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
Infini-T Force GN 6Please Nakama Press US$7.99 March 3
Initial D Omnibus GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 March 3
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
Let's Do It Already! GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 3
Magical Girl Dandelion GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Manchuria Opium Squad GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 3
Mocha the Cat and His Forever Family GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
My Goddess Is Precious Today, Too GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
Nue's Exorcist GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
On-the-Job Training GN 1Please Tokyopop US$9.99 March 3
RuriDragon GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
SEX DRIVE: My Pitiful Makeup Artist GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
Shugo Chara! 20th Anniversary Edition GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 3
Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 March 3
Snow Angel GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
Super Psychic Policeman Chojo GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3
The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
Tales of the Hundred Monsters Next Door GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
They Are Still Being Shaken This Morning GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 3
Virgin Ventures: The Hilarious Hijinks of Erotic Amateurs GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
We Are Not Beasts GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 March 3
World Trigger GN 28Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 3

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 12Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 3
A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO Novel 4Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 March 3
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 March 3
True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends - The Secret of the Rose Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 3

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Looks like a Job for a Maid! The Tales of a Dismissed Supermaid Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 5
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 14Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 March 5
The Tale of a Little Alchemist Blessed by the Spirits Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 5

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Pokémon Pokopia Switch 2 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$69.99 March 5


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 22-28
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives