Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Anime's New Video Previews Erika Ikuta's Ending Song
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke, the new television anime of Miya Kazuki's Ascendance of a Bookworm (Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen) "biblia fantasy" light novel series, began streaming the first of four new weekly videos on Saturday. The "Bookworm Special Movie: Familial Love" previews a chorus version of Nogizaka46 member Erika Ikuta's ending theme song "Ima mo, Arigatō" (Even Now, I Thank You).
The second weekly video, "Fantasy," will premiere on March 14 at 6:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. EDT), followed by the third video, "Bookbinding," on March 21 at the same time. The fourth video on March 28 is the anime's second full promotional video, which will feature both Little Glee Monster's opening theme song "Pages" and "Ima mo, Arigatō."
Yuka Iguchi and Show Hayami return in the new series as Rozemyne (previously Myne) and Ferdinand, respectively. The new anime will add the following cast members:
Yukari Tamura as Georgine
Mami Koyama as Veronica
Minami Takayama as Forencia
Kazuhiro Yamaji as Bonifatius
Nao Tōyama as Angelica
Asami Seto as Brigitte
Katsumi Fukuhara as ZackYoshiaki Iwasaki (Kowloon Generic Romance, Hayate the Combat Butler, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN) is directing the new series at Wit Studio, replacing the anime's three seasons director Mitsuru Hongō. Mariko Kunisawa returns to write the series scripts, and Aiko Minowa (After the Rain, The Ancient Magus' Bride in-between animation) is the new character designer. MICHIRU returns to compose the music.
The anime will premiere on April 4 on Yomiuri TV and NTV at 5:30 p.m. JST. It will then air on the Tokyo MX channel on April 6 at 9:25 p.m. JST. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run.
The first anime season premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. The second season premiered in Japan in April 2020. The anime's third season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired.
Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and ended the web novel in 2017. You Shiina illustrates the print edition. The main series ended with its 33rd volume (volume 12 of part 5) in December 2023. The novel series now has over 13 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).
J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and some of the various manga adaptations in English.
Sources: Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 anime's website, Comic Natalie