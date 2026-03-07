Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Anime's New Video Previews Erika Ikuta's Ending Song

3 more special videos will stream weekly before anime's April 4 premiere

The staff for Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke , the new television anime of Miya Kazuki 's Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) "biblia fantasy" light novel series, began streaming the first of four new weekly videos on Saturday. The "Bookworm Special Movie: Familial Love" previews a chorus version of Nogizaka46 member Erika Ikuta 's ending theme song "Ima mo, Arigatō" (Even Now, I Thank You).

The second weekly video, "Fantasy," will premiere on March 14 at 6:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. EDT), followed by the third video, "Bookbinding," on March 21 at the same time. The fourth video on March 28 is the anime's second full promotional video, which will feature both Little Glee Monster 's opening theme song "Pages" and "Ima mo, Arigatō."

Yuka Iguchi and Show Hayami return in the new series as Rozemyne (previously Myne) and Ferdinand, respectively. The new anime will add the following cast members:

Yukari Tamura as Georgine

Mami Koyama as Veronica

Minami Takayama as Forencia

Kazuhiro Yamaji as Bonifatius

Nao Tōyama as Angelica

Asami Seto as Brigitte

Katsumi Fukuhara as Zack

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©香月美夜・TO ブックス/本好きの下剋上製作委員会2026

) is directing the new series at, replacing the anime's three seasons directorreturns to write the series scripts, andin-between animation) is the new character designer.returns to compose the music.

The anime will premiere on April 4 on Yomiuri TV and NTV at 5:30 p.m. JST. It will then air on the Tokyo MX channel on April 6 at 9:25 p.m. JST. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run.

The first anime season premiered in October 2019, and ended in December 2019 with 14 episodes. The second season premiered in Japan in April 2020. The anime's third season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed all three seasons as they aired.

Kazuki began the original novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in 2013, and ended the web novel in 2017. You Shiina illustrates the print edition. The main series ended with its 33rd volume (volume 12 of part 5) in December 2023. The novel series now has over 13 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

J-Novel Club is releasing both the light novels and some of the various manga adaptations in English.