Mobile Suit Gundam Announces Collaboration with Apex Legends

Both in the game and with plastic model kits

Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©SOTSU-SUNRISE・MBS DESIGNED BY NAOCHIKA MORISHITA

The Gundam franchise announced on Wednesday that it is collaborating with the popular battle royal-hero shooter Apex Legends. The "Apex Legends x Gundam Event" is set to start on March 11 Japan Time. Apex Legends teased the collaboration with the tagline, “Big mechs. Bigger Fights. Gundam x Apex is coming.”

Broken Moon will become a Gundam -inspired battlefield with “destroyed Mobile Suits scattered across the terrain.” Climbable Wing Gundam statues and ships battling in the skybox will also appear in the battlefield. Two Gundam -inspired weapons will also be included in the game: Wing Gundam 's Buster Rifle and Gundam Epyon's Heat Rod and Beam Saber.

Image via www.ea.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©SOTSU-SUNRISE・MBS DESIGNED BY NAOCHIKA MORISHITA © 2026 Electronic Arts Inc. Image via www.ea.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©SOTSU-SUNRISE・MBS DESIGNED BY NAOCHIKA MORISHITA © 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.

Five Gundam Wild Cards abilities will also appear in Apex Legends. The abilities are the Epyon's Lash, Heavyarms Salvo, Zero Sacrfice, and Zero Rebirth. Eight player cosmetics will also be available for purchase in the in-game store. The cosmetics are:

Alter: Gundam Epyon

Conduit: Gundam Aerial

Crypto: Freedom Gundam
Gibby: Xi Gundam

Mirage: Destiny Gundam Spec II

Octane: GQuuuuuux

Revenant: Gundam Deathscythe Hell

Valkyrie: Wing Gundam Zero

Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE ©SOTSU-SUNRISE・MBS DESIGNED BY NAOCHIKA MORISHITA © 2026 Electronic Arts Inc.

Outside of the game, three limited-edition Apex Legends Gundam plastic model (gunpla) kits are also coming: the RG 1/144 FREEDOM GUNDAM -APEX LEGENDS™ Crypto Ver-, RG 1/144 WING GUNDAM ZERO EW -APEX LEGENDS™ Valkyrie Ver-, and RG 1/144 GUNDAM EPYON -APEX LEGENDS™ Alter Ver-. Pre-orders for the kits will begin on March 18 through the Apex Legends shop and Premium Bandai, while supplies last. As of press time no prices have been announced for the Apex Legends gunpla model kits.

Image via en.gundam-official.com ©SOTSU・SUNRISE