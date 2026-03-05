Unjō ni Utaite, Kimi wo Matsu Manga Ends

Manga debuted in July 2024

Image via Amazon Japan © Houbunsha

Unjō ni Utaite, Kimi wo Matsu

The March 13 issue of'smagazine revealed on February 27 that's manga ends in the magazine's next issue on Friday.

Murata debuted the manga in July 2024. Houbunsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on November 14, and it will publish the fifth volume on March 13.

The story revolves around the sudden disappearance of a masked artist with an excellent voice, who turns out to be a high school girl.

Murata published a one-shot version of the Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru. (If my wife [became] an elementary school student.) manga in Weekly Manga Times in April 2018, before beginning serialization of it in July that same year. The manga ended in December 2022, and Houbunsha published the manga's 14th and final volume in March 2023. Weekly Manga Times published a spinoff of the manga in March 2024.

The series inspired an anime, which debuted in October 2024. The manga inspired a live-action series that aired from January to March 2022.

