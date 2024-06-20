'Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru.' Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Main Cast, More Staff, October Debut

The official website for the anime of Yayū Murata 's Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru. ( If my wife [became] an elementary school student. ) manga started streaming the anime's teaser promotional video on Thursday, which revealed its main cast, additional staff, and October debut.

The anime's main cast are:

Daisuke Hirakawa as Keisuke Niijima, a devoted husband to his wife Takae who passed away 10 years ago

Aoi Yūki as Takae Niijima/Marika Shiraishi, Keisuke's late wife who later on is reincarnated as an elementary student named Marika

Maiko Nomura as Mai Niijima, Keisuke and Takae's only daughter

The anime will premiere in October on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels.

Newly announced staff includes sound director Keiichirō Miyoshi ( Burn the Witch #0.8 , Inazuma Eleven: Ares no Tenbin ), and music composer Hiroko Yamasaki ( Oblivion Battery ).

Noriyuki Abe ( Yū Yū Hakusho , Bleach, Flame of Recca ) is directing the anime at St.Signpost . Sawako Hirabayashi ( Wolf Girl & Black Prince , Delicious Party♡Precure ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Narihito Sekikawa is designing the characters.

The manga centers on Keisuke Niijima, a man who remains brokenhearted 10 years after his wife Takae passed away. But one day, an elementary school girl comes to his house and says that she is Takae, reincarnated as a different girl. Now Keisuke is trying to make up for lost time, while Takae struggles as a grade schooler with the mind of a woman in her 40s, trying create situations where she can meet Keisuke.

Murata published a one-shot version of the manga in Weekly Manga Times in April 2018, before beginning serialization of it in July that same year. The manga ended in December 2022, and Hobunsha published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume in March 2023.

The manga already inspired a live-action series that aired from January to March 2022.

