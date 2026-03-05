Jun Kirarazaka Launches New Buyotopia Manga on March 13

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga service announced that Jun Kirarazaka is launching a new manga titled Buyotopia on March 13.

Image via Shonen Jump+ © Jun Kirarazaka

The story follows a former hero who must now face social life.

Kirarazaka launched the Bone Collection manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2020, and ended it in August 2020. Kirarazaka published a one-shot with the same name in Weekly Shonen Jump in August 2019.

Kirarazaka's Do Retry manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2023 and ended that September. Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service published the manga in English.

Source: Shonen Jump+