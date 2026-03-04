Interest
Happy Hina Matsuri 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's time to break out the dolls of the Emperor and Empress for Girls' Day in Japan!
Animal Crossing
みなさ～ん！今日は、ひなまつりですね♪— どうぶつの森 (@doubutsuno_mori) March 3, 2026
みなさんの島では、どのようなひなまつりが行われているでしょうか？
思い思いに、桃の節句をお過ごしくださいね！ pic.twitter.com/uBZBJmNBzZ
Everyone~! Today is Hina Matsuri♪
How do you celebrate Hina Matsuri on your island?
Enjoy the Peach Festival in your own special way!
CAPCOM
今日は #ひな祭り 🎎— Capcom Town Official (@capcomtown) March 3, 2026
健やかな成長を願って、いざ尋常に勝負！
カプコンタウンで、華やかな一日をお過ごしください。#CapcomTown #ストリートファイター pic.twitter.com/nGOkWEMdBc
Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
Wishing you healthy growth, and let's have a fair fight!
Enjoy a splendid day at CAPCOM Town.
Charisma
今日は #ひなまつり🌸🎎🌸— カリスマ【公式】 (@charisma__house) March 3, 2026
てことでカリスマもひな壇に
✧＼\ ٩( 'ω' )و /／✧ pic.twitter.com/QIg5wYLYfq
Today is Hina Matsuri🌸🎎🌸
So, Charisma is on a Hina display
✧＼\ ٩( 'ω' )و /／✧
CHOPPER's
🫎💬 ひなまつり🎎🍡#CHOPPERS_ONEPIECE #ひなまつり pic.twitter.com/LvNb82zEZ3— CHOPPER's 【公式】/ official (@choppers_op) March 3, 2026
🫎💬 Hina Matsuri🎎🍡
Cogimyun
たのしいひなまつり･･みゅん･･♪#こぎみゅん #ひなまつり pic.twitter.com/JEZjIsjp1o— こぎみゅん【公式】 (@cogimyun_sanrio) March 3, 2026
We're having a fun Hina Matsuri…myun…♪
DAN DA DAN
👻👻💨━━━━━━━#ダンダダン— 「ダンダダン」TVアニメ公式 | 第3期制作決定 (@anime_dandadan) March 3, 2026
ターボババアの今日は何の日❓
━━━━━━━━━👽👾
🎎 #ひな祭り 🎎
✪TVアニメ第3期2027年放送
✪最新22巻発売中 pic.twitter.com/gm3O5VWfGj
👻👻💨━━━━━━━
DAN DA DAN
What is it today for Turbo Granny❓
━━━━━━━━━👽👾
🎎 Hina Matsuri 🎎
Hapidanbui
みんな「ぼくたちの全力ひなまつり〜！」 pic.twitter.com/sbrVfzgfvK— はぴだんぶい【公式】 (@hapidanbui) March 3, 2026
Everyone: “Our all-out Hina Matsuri~!”
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku
今日は #ひな祭り 🎎— 「高校生家族」映画公式 (@kokosei_kazoku) March 3, 2026
小学生離れした知能で高校に飛び級入学することになった妹・春香。
演じた #永尾柚乃 さんの楽しそうなオフショットをお届け✨#高校生家族 2026年秋以降公開🏫⭐️#香取慎吾 #仲里依紗 #齋藤潤 #大福 pic.twitter.com/tPfjzWIja1
Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
Haruka, the youngersister, whose intelligence far surpasses that of an elementary schooler, skipped grades to enter high school.
Here's a fun off shot of the actress Yuno Nagao ✨
Aguri Kurita (Sotozura Danshi no Shimizu-kun)
外面男子の、ひなまつり。再々掲 pic.twitter.com/5fizAOEAhE— 栗田あぐり (@kurita_aguri) March 1, 2026
Sotozura Danshi's Hina Matsuri. Re-re-posted.
My Dress-Up Darling
本日3月3日は ひな祭り🎎#着せ恋アニメ #ひなまつり pic.twitter.com/3Zzo4WN4sW— TVアニメ『その着せ替え人形は恋をする』 (@kisekoi_anime) March 2, 2026
Today, March 3, is Hina Matsuri🎎
Nihon Falcom
おはようございます！#ひなまつり pic.twitter.com/DLFOJLBhQm— 日本ファルコム (@nihonfalcom) March 3, 2026
Good morning!
Pururun! Shizuku-chan
⠀— しずくちゃん【公式】 (@shizukuchan0429) March 3, 2026
ひなまつり🎎🌸 pic.twitter.com/30BB1kcZEp
Hina Matsuri🎎🌸
Raccoon Rascal
おひなさまたち、たまには向かい合わせ💖にしてあげるミャ～(◆'∇'◆)#ラスカル #ひなまつり pic.twitter.com/f6GvpjGX8s— ラスカル（公式）🌽 (@Rascal_tweet) March 3, 2026
Sometimes we should have the Hina dolls💖 face each other meow~ (◆'∇'◆)
Shikaru Neko
3月3日、今日は #ひな祭り & あまやかすねこ の誕生日だよ🎉— しかるねこ (@shikaruneko) March 2, 2026
みんなが考えてくれた衣装でファッションショー！
とっても楽しく誕生日を迎えられたみたい🐾
着れなかった分まで、たくさんのアイデアをありがとうだよ！ pic.twitter.com/zHebWlDK4K
March 3, today is Hina Matsuri & Amayakasu Neko's birthday🎉
A fashion show with outfits everyone thought of!
Looks like she had a super fun birthday!🐾
Thank you for all the ideas, even for the outfits she couldn't wear!
Shimajiro
今日はどんなひな祭りを過ごすかスタンプで教えてね🎎— 【公式】しまじろう (@shima_official) March 3, 2026
じゃじゃーん！ひなまつりのお祝いはじめるよ〜！
ひなあられの色って、4色で四季を表してるんだって。へぇ〜！
ひなまつり、どうすごす？
💗 おひなさま飾ったよ
💛 ひなあられ食べるよ
💚 お祝いごはん食べるよ
💙 記念写真をとるよ… pic.twitter.com/uyAw0fSOIf
Tell us how you celebrated Hina Matsuri today with stamps!🎎
Ta-da! Let's start celebrating Hinamatsuri~!
Did you know hina arare color's represent the four seasons? Wow!
How are you celebrating Hinamatsuri?
💗 I displayed my Hina dolls!
💛 I'm eating hina arare!
💚 I'm having a celebratory meal!
💙 I'm taking commemorative photos!
