Interest
Happy Hina Matsuri 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring DAN DA DAN, My Dress-Up Darling, Animal Crossing, CAPCOM, Charisma, & more!

It's time to break out the dolls of the Emperor and Empress for Girls' Day in Japan!

Animal Crossing

Everyone~! Today is Hina Matsuri♪
How do you celebrate Hina Matsuri on your island?
Enjoy the Peach Festival in your own special way!

CAPCOM

Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
Wishing you healthy growth, and let's have a fair fight!
Enjoy a splendid day at CAPCOM Town.

Charisma

Today is Hina Matsuri🌸🎎🌸
So, Charisma is on a Hina display
✧＼\ ٩( 'ω' )و /／✧

CHOPPER's

🫎💬 Hina Matsuri🎎🍡

Cogimyun

We're having a fun Hina Matsuri…myun…♪

DAN DA DAN

👻👻💨━━━━━━━
DAN DA DAN
What is it today for Turbo Granny❓
━━━━━━━━━👽👾
🎎 Hina Matsuri 🎎

Hapidanbui

Everyone: “Our all-out Hina Matsuri~!”

High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku

Today is Hina Matsuri🎎
Haruka, the youngersister, whose intelligence far surpasses that of an elementary schooler, skipped grades to enter high school.
Here's a fun off shot of the actress Yuno Nagao

Aguri Kurita (Sotozura Danshi no Shimizu-kun)

Sotozura Danshi's Hina Matsuri. Re-re-posted.

My Dress-Up Darling

Today, March 3, is Hina Matsuri🎎

Nihon Falcom

Good morning!

Pururun! Shizuku-chan

Hina Matsuri🎎🌸

Raccoon Rascal

Sometimes we should have the Hina dolls💖 face each other meow~ (◆'∇'◆)

Shikaru Neko

March 3, today is Hina Matsuri & Amayakasu Neko's birthday🎉
A fashion show with outfits everyone thought of!
Looks like she had a super fun birthday!🐾
Thank you for all the ideas, even for the outfits she couldn't wear!

Shimajiro

Tell us how you celebrated Hina Matsuri today with stamps!🎎
Ta-da! Let's start celebrating Hinamatsuri~!
Did you know hina arare color's represent the four seasons? Wow!
How are you celebrating Hinamatsuri?
💗 I displayed my Hina dolls!
💛 I'm eating hina arare!
💚 I'm having a celebratory meal!
💙 I'm taking commemorative photos!

Did we miss any Hina Matsuri greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Hina Matsuri 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives