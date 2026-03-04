Hikaru Utada Performs Chibi Maruko-chan Anime's New Ending Theme Song

Utada's "Pappa Paradise" debuts with hour-long episode on March 29

The official X/Twitter account for the long-running Chibi Maruko-chan television anime announced on Thursday that Hikaru Utada will perform the new ending theme song "Pappa Paradise," which will debut with the hour-long episode special on March 29.

The show has been using Kazuyoshi Saitō 's "Itsumo no Fūkei" (Usual Scenery), the 12th ending theme song, since 2019.

Ado performs the current opening theme song, a new version of B.B.Queens ' song "Odoru Ponpokorin." The show used idol group Momoiro Clover Z 's version of "Odoru Ponpokorin" from 2019-2025.

Manga creator Momoko Sakura herself composed the original theme song for the anime. Sakura passed away due to breast cancer at the age of 53 in August 2018.

In April 2024, voice actress Kokoro Kikuchi ( Boruto 's Sarada) replaced TARAKO , the voice of Maruko for 34 years since the show premiered on January 7, 1990. TARAKO died in March 2024.

Chibi Maruko-chan is based on late manga creator Sakura's manga of the same name. The comedy manga, which follows the everyday life of a third-grade schoolgirl, has about 32.5 million copies in print. The anime is almost consistently the #3 rated television anime series after Sazae-san and Detective Conan . ( Chibi Maruko-chan airs on Fuji TV on Sundays at 6:00 p.m., before Sazae-san at 6:30 p.m.) The first anime series ran from 1990 to 1992, and the ongoing second series premiered in 1995. Chibi Maruko-chan aired its 1,500th episode in May 2022.