Yukino Sonoyama's Bless Manga Gets TV Anime in 2027
A-1 Pictures produces anime based on fashion manga
A-1 Pictures announced on Friday it is producing a television anime adaptation of Yukino Sonoyama's Bless manga that will debut in 2027.
Shōtarō Kitamura (Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!) is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures, and Takayuki Kikuchi (episode director for Solo Leveling, Kaguya-sama: Love is War) is the assistant director. Fukurou Kamiza (Non Non Biyori Nonstop) is writing and overseeing the series scripts. Honoka Yokoyama (Oshi no Ko TV 2, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence) is both the character designer and chief animation director, and Tetsuya Kawakami (A Certain Magical Index, Sword Art Online) and Reina Iwasaki (VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream) are also chief animation directors. Ryō Yoshimata (Somali and the Forest Spirit, After the Rain) is composing the music.
Other staff members include:
- Costume Design: Akane Takeda (A-1 Pictures)
- Prop Design: Takayuki Kidou
- Main Animators: Yūichirō Iida, Marina Kobayashi, Mirai Harashima (A-1 Pictures)
- Hair and Makeup Supervisor: Katsuyoshi Kojima (tron)
- Graphic Illustration: Kashimaki
- Color Design: Mana Hokuto (A-1 Pictures)
- Art Director: Risa Wakabayashi (A-1 Pictures)
- Background Art: Kiya Hirayoshi (A-1 Pictures)
- CG Director: Yuki Kuribayashi
- Director of Photography: Hideki Eto (EXPLOSION)
- Editing: Kiyoshi Hirose
- Sound Director: Kōhei Yoshida
- Sound Effects: Takuya Hasegawa
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English and it describes the story:
They said Aia was destined to be a model, and Jun was bullied for her freckles. Together, they will take back the power to define themselves in an inspirational fashion manga that asks cutting questions about what it really means to be beautiful—and what it takes to overcome an arbitrary system that seems to respect talent over hard work.
Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's seventh volume on February 10. Kodansha is also releasing the manga digitally on its K MANGA service.
Sonomaya debuted the manga in Kodansha's Shonen Magazine Edge in 2022. Kodansha will publish the eighth volume on March 9. The manga has more than 1.25 million copies in circulation.
