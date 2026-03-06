Yukino Sonoyama's Bless Manga Gets TV Anime in 2027

A-1 Pictures announced on Friday it is producing a television anime adaptation of Yukino Sonoyama 's Bless manga that will debut in 2027.

Image via Amazon © Yukino Sonoyama, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

) is directing the anime at, and(episode director for) is the assistant director.) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.) is both the character designer and chief animation director, and) and) are also chief animation directors.) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English and it describes the story:

They said Aia was destined to be a model, and Jun was bullied for her freckles. Together, they will take back the power to define themselves in an inspirational fashion manga that asks cutting questions about what it really means to be beautiful—and what it takes to overcome an arbitrary system that seems to respect talent over hard work.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's seventh volume on February 10. Kodansha is also releasing the manga digitally on its K MANGA service.

Sonomaya debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Magazine Edge in 2022. Kodansha will publish the eighth volume on March 9. The manga has more than 1.25 million copies in circulation.