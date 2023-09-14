Kodansha's K Manga Service Adds The Awakening of a Great Saint, Bless Manga

Both manga launch as English simulpubs

The Awakening of a Great Saint: Waking up as a Legendary Great Saint after Twenty Years of Miasma Purification

'sservice announced on Thursday and Monday that it has added theandmanga as simulpubs.

K MANGA describes the story of author Renkinō , artist Ami Goshiki, concept artist Sen Izumino , and character designer keepout 's The Awakening of a Great Saint: Waking up as a Legendary Great Saint after Twenty Years of Miasma Purification ( Tensei Daiseijo no Mezame ~Shōki wo Jōkashitsuzukeru Koto Nijūnen, Okitara Densetsu no Daiseijo ni Nattemashita~ ) manga:

The Party of Heroes defeats the Demon King, a menace to the world. But as the enemy meets his demise, he unleashes miasma capable of destroying the entire world. In the face of despair, Saint Sophia makes the ultimate sacrifice to halt this devastating miasma. Years roll by, and when she finally awakens, she finds herself in a world twenty years into the future.

The manga debuted on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius website in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on May 9.

K MANGA

Bless

High schooler Aia Udagawa longs to be a makeup artist, but he keeps his dream to himself because he's convinced he won't be good enough. Classmate Jun Sumisaki longs to be a model, but she keeps her dream to herself because it's not how other people see her. Neither of them has ever dared to reveal who they really are, or venture beyond what other people think they should be. But then, they discover each other's true selves, and their longing to chase after their dreams finally bursts out…

describes Yukino Sonomaya'smanga:

Sonomaya debuted the manga in Shonen Magazine Edge in 2022. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on May 17.

Kodansha USA Publishing will release the manga in print in spring 2024.