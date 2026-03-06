Hotel Inhumans Anime's 2nd Season Reveals More Cast, October Debut

The official website for the television anime of Ao Tajima 's Hotel Inhumans manga revealed on Friday the anime's second season will debut in October, and also revealed a visual and a new cast member.

Image via Hotel Inhumans anime's website © 田島青／小学館／ホテル・インヒューマンズ製作委員会

Hina Yomiya voices the new cast member Shiba Kirihara.

The new season will feature returning staff, including director Tetsuro Amino at studio Bridge , and Bridge 's Isle studio (which Bridge established as a subsidiary in May 2025) is also credited for production. Shoji Yonemura ( Parasyte -the maxim- , Wave, Listen to Me! , Shaman King 2021) is again in charge of the series scripts, and Shingo Fujisaki ( Let This Grieving Soul Retire! ) is again designing the characters. Haru Yamada returns as the sound director and Koharu ( Charan-Po-Rantan ) is again composing the music.

The first season debuted on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on July 6, and ended in September. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The anime stars Yūsuke Kobayashi as Ikurō Hoshi and Hinano Shirahama as Sara Haizaki.

Seven Seas Entertainment announced last October it will release the manga starting in August 2026. The company describes the story:

A luxury hotel is required to offer certain amenities. First-rate food, sublime comforts, enchanting entertainment, and...the latest weapons, forged IDs, and body disposal service?! This is a hotel where the guests are professional assassins and its concierges never say no to any request. No matter what their dangerous guests need, the hotel staff are at their service!

Tajima launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry site in June 2021. The manga ended with its 12th volume, which shipped on September 19.