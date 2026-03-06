The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker Anime's 1st Promo Video Previews Main Cast

The official website for the television anime of Tōwa 's The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker ( Sekai Saikyō no Kōei: Meikyūkoku no Shinjin Tansakusha ) light novel series revealed the anime's first promotional video on Friday.

The anime will debut in July and will air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Sun TV .

The anime will star:

Yūji Yanase ( Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra , I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History , By the Grace of the Gods two seasons) is directing the anime at Maho Film . Deko Akao ( Arakawa Under the Bridge two seasons, The Detective Is Already Dead , Ragna Crimson ) is in charge of series scripts, and Eriko Yanagimoto ( Betrothed to My Sister's Ex , Quality Assurance in Another World episode animation director) is the main character designer.

Yen Press publishes the light novels in English and describes the story:

Corporate slave Arihito Atobe's death in a freak bus accident marks the beginning of his new life as a kind of adventurer called a Seeker. Reborn into a fantasy world, he settles into a previously unknown job class called “rearguard,” capable of providing his (all-female) party with critical attack, defense, and recovery support. And it comes with an added bonus: Simply being at the back of the party line increases his companions' fondness for him! Freed from the shackles of corporate life, Arihito is eager to start fresh as a newly minted Seeker!

Tōwa launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in April 2017. Kadokawa published the novels' first volume with illustration by Huuka Kazabana in November 2017. The ninth volume shipped on September 10.

Rikizo launched the manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Comic Walker web manga site in March 2018. Kadokawa published the first compiled book volume in September 2018, and the 10th volume shipped on January 23. Yen Press also publishes the manga adaptation in English.

Source: The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker anime's website via Ota-Suke

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.