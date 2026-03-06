'Do You Like Big Girls?' AnimeFesta Anime's Promo Video Previews Theme Song

The official website for the AnimeFesta television anime of Gorō Aizome 's Do You Like Big Girls? ( Ōkii Onnanoko wa Suki Desu ka? ) manga revealed the anime's promotional video, theme song artist, and and debut information on Friday.

performs the theme song "Sekai ni Hitotsu no Gift" (A Single Gift for the World). The above video previews the song

The anime will debut first on AnimeFesta , which will stream both the "Premium Version" and the "On-Air Version" starting on March 13. DMM TV will also stream the "On-Air Version" starting on March 13. The anime will then debut on television starting on April 5 at 25:05 (effectively April 6 at 1:05 a.m.) on Tokyo MX and BS11 .

The official website has also revealed a new "premium version" key visual ( the key visual at the link is not safe for work ).

OceanVeil will stream the anime starting on March 13 at 1:00 a.m. PDT / 4:00 a.m. EDT (effectively March 14).

The anime stars:

Sōta Warai is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki is in charge of series composition. Nagae Ashitaka is designing the characters. Neruneru is the color key artist. Momoko Satō is the art director. Shurakura Hōōin is the director of photography. Kōki Shinkai is the editor. Akinori Shiba is the sound director.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga and is releasing it in English. Seven Seas describes the manga:

The big girl era has finally arrived!! Thanks to his sister's scheming ways, Sota was roped into becoming the hall director for the girl's varsity volleyball team. Being so short, he's the perfect target for their merciless teasing. Can the diminutive Sota stand up to these amazons and conquer the high hurdles of life in an all-girls dorm? For Sota and his harem of big girls, it's victory or bust!

Aizome launched the manga in Takeshobo 's Monthly Kissca magazine in 2014. The manga moved to Takeshobo 's GANMA! Plus website (later Takecomic) when Monthly Kissca ceased publication in January 2022. The manga is currently serializing on Takecomic. Takeshobo published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in June 2022. Seven Seas published the manga's fourth omnibus volume containing the original seventh and eighth volumes in August 2025.