Plannosaurus Dinosaur Model Kits Get TV Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bandai Spirits began streaming a video on Friday, and it reveals that its Plannosaurus dinosaur plastic model kit is inspiring a television anime titled Plannosaurus Gachi Koseibutsu Bu (Plannosaurus Seriously Extinct Creatures Club). The anime will debut in July on TV Tokyo and its affiliates inside the Animori! program, which airs on Sundays at 7:00 a.m. JST. An official website opened to reveal the main cast and staff. The video reveals and previews the theme song "Gachi de Kosei" (Seriously Exctinct) by LINKL PLANET.
The anime stars:
Chitose Morinaga plays Dino.
The paleontology comedy anime follows Tetori, who is seriously interested in palentology, aspiring idol Kanna, and the mysterious Dino. Together, they learn about ancient creatures.
Hiroki Itai is directing the anime at SMDE. Takahiro Nagano (Duel Masters) is handling the series composition. Kanako Ono is designing the characters. Conisch (Hetalia) and Toshiyuki Watanabe (Space Brothers) are composing the music.
The Plannosaurus dinosaur plastic model kit series debuted in January 2023. It fosters learning through building.
Sources: Plannosaurus Gachiko Seibutsu Bu anime's website, Bandai Spirits' YouTube channel
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.