Onimusha: Way of the Sword Game Streams Overview Trailer

CAPCOM unveiled during its CAPCOM Spotlight stream on Thursday a new overview trailer for its Onimusha : Way of the Sword game:

The game is slated for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

Tthe remastered Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in May 2025.

CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha : Warlords , was released in January 2019.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny originally launched for PlayStation 2 in Japan in March 2002, in North America in August 2002, and in Europe in October 2002.

The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM 's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.

An anime based on the franchise , debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation . Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer , Blade of the Immortal , Crows Zero , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Terraformars ) served as the supervising director.