News
Onimusha: Way of the Sword Game Streams Overview Trailer
posted on by Alex Mateo
CAPCOM unveiled during its CAPCOM Spotlight stream on Thursday a new overview trailer for its Onimusha: Way of the Sword game:
The game is slated for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.
Tthe remastered Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny game launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in May 2025.
CAPCOM debuted the Onimusha Sengoku-era survival action game series in 2001. The games in the series retell stories from the Sengoku era but with supernatural elements. The latest game in the series, a remaster of Onimusha: Warlords, was released in January 2019.
Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny originally launched for PlayStation 2 in Japan in March 2002, in North America in August 2002, and in Europe in October 2002.
The game series previously inspired the Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams CG film in 2006. The film compiles the CG-animated footage from CAPCOM's Onimusha: Dawn of Dreams PlayStation 2 video game and also adds extra animated scenes.
An anime based on the franchise, debuted worldwide on Netflix in November 2023. Shin'ya Sugai directed the anime at Sublimation. Famed director Takashi Miike (live-action Ichi the Killer, Blade of the Immortal, Crows Zero, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable, Terraformars) served as the supervising director.