Greenwich Ent. Acquires N. American Rights to Ryuya Suzuki's Debut Feature Anime Film Jinsei

Company to screen film in N. American theaters this summer

Jinsei

Greenwich Entertainment

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Friday that Greenwich Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to Jinsei, the first feature anime film from independent anime director Suzuki. The company will screen the film in North American theaters this summer.

Rapper ACE COOL stars in the film. The film focuses on the life of a man, who starts out as a lonely and bullied boy who aims to follow in his father's footsteps and become an idol. The man is called many names throughout his 100 years of life, including derogatory names and stage names. The film is told in 10 chapters and focuses on social issues such as the dark side of the entertainment industry, unidentified youth deaths, war, and elderly drivers.

The film also stars:

Suzuki worked for a year and a half to create the film. He is credited with the original work and as the director, animation director, art director, compositing director of photography, color key artist, character designer, editor, and composer. Kenji Iwaisawa ( ON-GAKU: Our Sound , Hina is Beautiful director) is the producer. Rock 'n' Roll Mountain is distributing the film with cooperation from INTERFILM .

The film opened at Tokyo's Shinjuku Musashino-kan theater and other theaters in Japan in May 2025, and also screened at last year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The film additionally screened at last year's Tokyo International Film Festival in October.

Suzuki's "Mahoroba" short won awards at independent film festivals in Japan in 2021, and his "Lawless Love" animated short won the Japan Grand Prix award at the New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival in 2022.

