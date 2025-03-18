Mumei no Jinsei Film's Trailer Announces 10 More Cast Members

The official website for Mumei no Jinsei (Nameless Life), the first feature anime film from independent anime director Ryūya Suzuki , posted the film's full trailer on Tuesday. The trailer features the film's main visual and announces 10 more members of the main cast:

The cast members (composed of live-action actors, television announcers, comedians, and up-and-coming voice actors) are, clockwise from upper left in the image below:

Taketo Tanaka as Kin

as Kin Shōhei Uno as Hiroshi

as Hiroshi Remi Tyon as Hime

Synchronicity comedy duo's Ryōtarō Nishino as Smile

Katsuya Maiguma as Yamato

as Yamato Kanji Tsuda as Shiratori

as Shiratori Miho Ōhashi as Sakura

Ayumu Nakajima as Kuzu

as Kuzu Eri Kamataki as Yōko

Tsubaki Nekoze as Kinmama

Rapper ACE COOL stars in the film. The film focuses on the life of a man, who starts out as a lonely and bullied boy who aims to follow in his father's footsteps and become an idol. The man is called many names throughout his 100 years of life, including derogatory names and stage names. The film is told in 10 chapters and focuses on social issues such as the dark side of the entertainment industry, unidentified youth deaths, war, and elderly drivers.

Suzuki worked for a year and a half to create the film. He is credited with the original work and as the director, animation director, art director, compositing director of photography, color key artist, character designer, editor, and composer. Kenji Iwaisawa ( ON-GAKU: Our Sound , Hina is Beautiful director) is the producer. Rock 'n' Roll Mountain is distributing the film with cooperation from Interfilm.

The film will open at Tokyo's Shinjuku Musashino-kan theater and other theaters in Japan on May 16.

Suzuki's "Mahoroba" short won awards at independent film festivals in Japan in 2021, and his "Lawless Love" animated short won the Japan Grand Prix award at the New Chitose Airport International Animation Festival in 2022.