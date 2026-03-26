Does manga creator Tomoko Yamashita know us better than we know ourselves? Sylvia and Coop have their suspicions.

The views and opinions expressed by the participants in this chatlog are not the views of Anime News Network.

Spoiler Warning for discussion of the series ahead.

Crunchyroll streams Tricornered Window and Journal with Witch .

White Note Pad is available to purchase digitally, and Tricornered Window is available through SuBLime .

Sylvia

Coop, I want to talk to you about something very serious. A literal life or death situation. I've been quick on my feet so far this season, but I fear my luck will soon run out. There's somebody out there with my name and number. Somebody who wants to hurt me. To end me. And I want to ask if you can help. © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 Her name is Tomoko Yamashita . She's been terrorizing me for twelve weeks. And I fear the Journal with Witch finale may finish her nefarious job. Coop, I want to talk to you about something very serious. A literal life or death situation. I've been quick on my feet so far this season, but I fear my luck will soon run out. There's somebody out there with my name and number. Somebody who wants to hurt me. To end me. And I want to ask if you can help.Her name is. She's been terrorizing me for twelve weeks. And I fear thefinale may finish her nefarious job.

Coop

I'm not sure if I can be of much help, Sylvia. Mostly because I'm sure she's gone about cracking open my brain and holding up a mirror to it so I can clearly see what's going on in there. © Tomoko Yamashita, SHODENSHA Publishing Co.,Ltd. / "Journal with witch" Committee I'm not sure if I can be of much help, Sylvia. Mostly because I'm sure she's gone about cracking open my brain and holding up a mirror to it so I can clearly see what's going on in there.

© ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 Probably, I guess. But if I have to be murdered and turned inside out by a writer, I'm glad it's by one as talented as Yamashita. Not you too! Is nobody safe from her terrible ambitions of connecting her audience more intimately with both themselves and the diverse interiorities of the people we encounter each day? Is all hope lost?Probably, I guess. But if I have to be murdered and turned inside out by a writer, I'm glad it's by one as talented as Yamashita.

Absolutely! While Yamashita's work has been sporadically available in our neck of the woods, I find her greatest talent is that interpersonal intimacy you've mentioned. A character like Journal with Witch 's Makio might have herself mostly figured out, but she's not above reevaluating herself either. However, she's going to do it on her own terms, even if those around her are occasionally rubbed the wrong way by it. The never-ending struggle of someone who pretty regularly reflects on their life, specifically what to hold on to or let go of.

Journal with Witch from the beginning. Heck, before the show even debuted, I was on board based solely on the fact that it features a 35-year-old novelist voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro . That's big time Sylvia-core. © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 Sadly, though, I am disappointed in myself for not really being familiar with Tomoko Yamashita 's oeuvre before this point. I'd heard of her, but had never read her. And that feels even more ridiculous knowing what I know now, because she's hardly a newcomer. She's been publishing works professionally for almost two decades at this point. If you've been keeping up with my episode reviews, you know I've been head over heels forfrom the beginning. Heck, before the show even debuted, I was on board based solely on the fact that it features a 35-year-old novelist voiced by. That's big time Sylvia-core.Sadly, though, I am disappointed in myself for not really being familiar with's oeuvre before this point. I'd heard of her, but had never read her. And that feels even more ridiculous knowing what I know now, because she's hardly a newcomer. She's been publishing works professionally for almost two decades at this point.

Journal with Witch , but I'm sure I'd heard White Note Pad mentioned at least once beforehand. Looking through Yamashita's CV, she's had quite the professional journey so far. She apparently started in BL doujin circles, then eventually started honing that introspective edge of hers—bouncing between BL stories and closer-to-home, josei works. Obviously, there'd be no lanky Makio without those lanky boys. © Tomoko Yamashita, Tokyo Mangasha And speaking to that lengthy career and the sporadic Western availability of Yamashita's works, 2007's Dining Bar Akira (seemingly one of her first original titles) received an English print release from (the recently defunct) Netcomics back in 2009. It seems that if you knew where to find her, Tomoko Yamashita was around in English-speaking spaces—particularly in the late aughts to early 2010s. I, too, wasn't familiar with her work until, but I'm sure I'd heardmentioned at least once beforehand. Looking through Yamashita's CV, she's had quite the professional journey so far. She apparently started incircles, then eventually started honing that introspective edge of hers—bouncing betweenstories and closer-to-home,works. Obviously, there'd be no lanky Makio without those lanky boys.And speaking to that lengthy career and the sporadic Western availability of Yamashita's works, 2007's(seemingly one of her first original titles) received an English print release from (the recently defunct)back in 2009. It seems that if you knew where to find her,was around in English-speaking spaces—particularly in the late aughts to early 2010s.

Unfortunately, the passage of time (and licensors) has reduced what was already a small number of translated works available from her. She's also written a bunch of single-volume works that have never been localized. Part of me hopes that the critical success of the Journal with Witch adaptation will spark more interest in bringing her more eclectic material overseas, but I'm not counting those chickens when the Journal with Witch manga hasn't even been licensed yet! Seriously, what are we waiting for?

Journal with Witch would hit. As much as I, you, and most of the critical community love this one, who knows if a wider sales case would be there? But oh boy, her smaller works are ripe for the picking! © Tomoko Yamashita, SHODENSHA Publishing Co.,Ltd. © Tomoko Yamashita, SHODENSHA Publishing Co.,Ltd. Titles like Love, Hate, Love. and White Note Pad would be great "toe dip" pick-ups for a boutique publisher or perhaps even a Kodansha if we're talking the big boys. After rolling through titles like Welcome Back, Alice, Spacewalking With You , and Boys Run the Riot - In Transition, I have a lot of confidence in the company's current editorial lineup when it comes to titles that need a deft hand. Yamashita's work would be well served by that, in my opinion. What I'd give to be a fly in the room for those licensing discussions. My gut's telling me that we might see one of her single-volume works beforewould hit. As much as I, you, and most of the critical community love this one, who knows if a wider sales case would be there? But oh boy, her smaller works are ripe for the picking!Titles likeandwould be great "toe dip" pick-ups for a boutique publisher or perhaps even aif we're talking the big boys. After rolling through titles like, and, I have a lot of confidence in the company's current editorial lineup when it comes to titles that need a deft hand. Yamashita's work would be well served by that, in my opinion.

White Note Pad , in fact, randomly showed up on some digital storefronts earlier this year as individual chapters, which is weird, but better than nothing. In fact, I'd call it much better than nothing! © Tomoko Yamashita/SHODENSHA Publishing CO.,LTD. It's a classic body swap setup, as 38-year-old mechanic Shogo Kine switches brains with 17-year-old student Hana Odamaki. They meet up one year later, when "Hana" has become a model while "Shogo" has been floundering. It's also an incredibly nuanced and thoughtful work. Like yes, there's the requisite salaciousness that comes with the exchange of age and gender, but more central is Yamashita's penchant for the patient exploration of her characters' psyches. © Tomoko Yamashita/SHODENSHA Publishing CO.,LTD. Also, having read this and speaking as somebody who is both in my late 30s and currently experiencing female puberty at the same time, I can't help but reiterate the point I made at the beginning of this column. Yamashita has me dead in her sights. True!, in fact, randomly showed up on some digital storefronts earlier this year as individual chapters, which is weird, but better than nothing. In fact, I'd call it much better than nothing!It's a classic body swap setup, as 38-year-old mechanic Shogo Kine switches brains with 17-year-old student Hana Odamaki. They meet up one year later, when "Hana" has become a model while "Shogo" has been floundering. It's also an incredibly nuanced and thoughtful work. Like yes, there's the requisite salaciousness that comes with the exchange of age and gender, but more central is Yamashita's penchant for the patient exploration of her characters' psyches.Also, having read this and speaking as somebody who is both in my late 30scurrently experiencing female puberty at the same time, I can't help but reiterate the point I made at the beginning of this column. Yamashita has me dead in her sights.

Puberty 2 comes for the best of us. Aside from being blindsided in real time regarding the silent official rollout of this one, I'm very warm on White Note Pad . Particularly in how it portrays the inextricable link between Shogo and Hana. They randomly swapped bodies, yes, but there's a degree of thoughtful consideration given to the predicament that's not regularly seen in these sorts of stories. My first thought looking toward "Shogo" was how they'd feel about their life being effectively cut short by a decade or so, and had their bodily autonomy stripped from them by a man. It almost feels as if "Hana" is aware of that and is trying to make things right, even though they've seen all the benefits to this exchange. There's a much darker reading springing to mind here, but it's not out of place in the context of this story.

Inside Mari 's take on this subject. Yamashita uses this "what if" as a means of exploring how we all blend ourselves with our friends, family, and acquaintances in ways that typically go unnoticed yet bear a lot of importance. The difference here is that "Shogo" and "Hana" can't help but see those effects. © Tomoko Yamashita/SHODENSHA Publishing CO.,LTD. Midway through the story, they conclude that it's already too late for them to switch back—not for some magical reason, but for the simple fact that they've lived too long as each other by that point. They've already each become their own melange. The rest of the story, therefore, is instead concerned with the subtleties of their bond and their growth. Again, I think it's a very singular and affecting way of tackling these fundamental issues of identity. And it's certainly a sign of Yamashita's knack as a writer. © Tomoko Yamashita/SHODENSHA Publishing CO.,LTD. It's a messy situation and a messy work, but not the same kind of messy as, say,'s take on this subject. Yamashita uses this "what if" as a means of exploring how we all blend ourselves with our friends, family, and acquaintances in ways that typically go unnoticed yet bear a lot of importance. The difference here is that "Shogo" and "Hana" can't help but see those effects.Midway through the story, they conclude that it's already too late for them to switch back—not for some magical reason, but for the simple fact that they've lived too long as each other by that point. They've already each become their own melange. The rest of the story, therefore, is instead concerned with the subtleties of their bond and their growth. Again, I think it's a very singular and affecting way of tackling these fundamental issues of identity. And it's certainly a sign of Yamashita's knack as a writer.

Absolutely! She's leading with an always empathetic edge to these very messy, very human stories. To your point, I've personally found that the best stories regarding identity are never clear-cut and directly confront those jaggy edges. Carving out your own identity is never just a straight road—it's going to involve uncomfortable twists and turns that you'll just have to lean into to come out the other side.

I think it's also interesting that the theme of an adult and a teenager mingling their lives together reappears (under far less supernatural circumstances) in Journal with Witch . Yamashita clearly isn't afraid to revisit and reexamine old ideas, and I'm sure that lessons learned through White Note Pad helped turn Journal with Witch into such a sophisticated work.

© Tomoko Yamashita, SHODENSHA Publishing Co.,Ltd. / "Journal with witch" Committee Let me hit on Journal with Witch again, because it's been rare that I've felt so seen by a work before. At some point, Makio makes it fairly clear why she's a writer: She felt she couldn't do much else. But this isn't self-pity or an excuse; she's just fully aware of who she is as a person. Going on four years ago, I was coming off a graveyard shift at a grocery store when I realized that I simply couldn't work that job anymore. It wasn't a "I'm too good for this" kind of realization, but a "I just can't handle this anymore" one. Not to mention that also came after years of super rough work situations on my end. That shift is part of why I do what I do today. However, I'm trying my best not to stay stagnant in that thinking either... A lot has happened since then. Let me hit onagain, because it's been rare that I've felt so seen by a work before. At some point, Makio makes it fairly clear why she's a writer: She felt she couldn't do much else. But this isn't self-pity or an excuse; she's just fully aware of who she is as a person. Going on four years ago, I was coming off a graveyard shift at a grocery store when I realized that I simply couldn't work that job anymore. It wasn't a "I'm too good for this" kind of realization, but a "I just can't handle this anymore" one. Not to mention that also came after years of super rough work situations on my end. That shift is part of why I do what I do today. However, I'm trying my best not to stay stagnant in that thinking either... A lot has happened since then.

© ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 Granted, I also resemble Makio in many ways that have nothing to do with looking flatteringly unkempt while hunched in shrimp-mode over a keyboard, but we don't have to go into all that right here, right now. © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 That's real. My situation isn't the same—I have a day job that involves neither anime nor writing. It pays the bills, and I honestly don't mind it most days. But I know I would feel much less happy and less fulfilled if I did not have this job here, or some other avenue through which I could write on a regular basis. This is nourishment. It's painful, and it's difficult, and it never really gets any easier. But I would not want to imagine my life without it.Granted, I also resemble Makio in many ways that have nothing to do with looking flatteringly unkempt while hunched in shrimp-mode over a keyboard, but we don't have to go into all that right here, right now.

Felt.

Journal with Witch chooses to acknowledge and process this part of Makio rather than kneejerk condemn it. © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 More seriously, I do also love how the story handles Makio's neurodivergence. It makes sense that it would have caused friction in a lot of her relationships, and that years of living alone with it would have instilled in her unhealthy coping mechanisms. Butchooses to acknowledge and process this part of Makio rather than kneejerk condemn it.

Same here. I appreciate how her neurodivergence is generally treated as just another part of who she is. Others (including her late sister) have treated it like a bugbear, but it's also allowed her to surround herself with folks who have a degree of actual understanding. However, the start of her relationship with Asa feels like it's become an opportunity to reassess all of her ingrained conceptions from over the years. Taking in your sister's daughter (a sister you hated) and finally coming face to face with all that familial trauma without lashing out at the kid takes a lot of strength and introspection. And with a kid in her care, she finally has to put that internal baggage to rest, or at least try to.

Journal with Witch nearly as well at the start of her career. Heck, you'd only need to look at her longest work to date, The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window , to pick up on how she's grown as a mangaka. © 2014-2021 Tomoko Yamashita I don't want to repeat too much of what I've already written in the episode reviews, but suffice it to say: it's such a rich and rewarding text. And I think you only get that with a writer as experienced and mindful as Yamashita. I doubt she could have writtennearly as well at the start of her career. Heck, you'd only need to look at her longest work to date,, to pick up on how she's grown as a mangaka.

Tricornered Window: Kousuke and Makio have the same apartment layout. © ヤマシタトモコ／リブレ・さんかく窓プロジェクト © Tomoko Yamashita, SHODENSHA Publishing Co.,Ltd. / "Journal with witch" Committee My first impression of: Kousuke and Makio have the same apartment layout.

Oh man, imagine them living in the same complex. The hijinks. The horrors.

© ヤマシタトモコ／リブレ・さんかく窓プロジェクト The men reaching into your soul.

Tricornered Window is BL , which is Yamashita's bread and butter. It's how she got started. And she wastes no time here. We get straight to the manhandling, on both the physical and astral planes. © 2014-2021 Tomoko Yamashita Like, Hiyakawa and Mikado's dialogue barely even counts as innuendo. © 2014-2021 Tomoko Yamashita So, as you may be able to tell,is, which is Yamashita's bread and butter. It's how she got started. And she wastes no time here. We get straight to the manhandling, on both the physical and astral planes.Like, Hiyakawa and Mikado's dialogue barely even counts as innuendo.

© ヤマシタトモコ／リブレ・さんかく窓プロジェクト I'll tell you, dropping in on the anime adaptation of Tricornered Window as my initial foray into Yamashita's wider catalog left me with a bit of whiplash. A family drama it is not from what I can tell ha ha... But despite the steamy exorcisms going on (yeah, the soul touching is part of an exorcism), this didn't really click with me in the way her other works have. Mind you, I've only experienced the anime's first episode. What I've read of Illumination and Touch Me Again have ended up scratching that messy, confused, and introspective itch for me when it comes to BL . Right in the soul spot, baby.I'll tell you, dropping in on the anime adaptation ofas my initial foray into Yamashita's wider catalog left me with a bit of whiplash. A family drama it is not from what I can tell ha ha... But despite the steamy exorcisms going on (yeah, the soul touching is part of an exorcism), this didn't really click with me in the way her other works have. Mind you, I've only experienced the anime's first episode. What I've read ofandhave ended up scratching that messy, confused, and introspective itch for me when it comes to

Tricornered Window's conclusion, Yamashita herself reflected on its rocky beginnings. She leaned more into BL staples, like the exaggerated top/bottom dynamic between Hiyakawa and Mikado, especially playing up the notions of taboo and violation of consent. You can read her thoughts on this and other neat topics in Rebecca's That makes sense! In interviews that were conducted after's conclusion, Yamashita herself reflected on its rocky beginnings. She leaned more intostaples, like the exaggerated top/bottom dynamic between Hiyakawa and Mikado, especially playing up the notions of taboo and violation of consent. You can read her thoughts on this and other neat topics in Rebecca's interview from 2021. However, as the manga progresses, you can see Yamashita push boundaries in different directions, as she tries to put together a more complicated story that still fits in the framework of BL . Or, perhaps more accurately, she tries to hone her personal approach to BL . This other interview with Pixiv goes into a bit more detail, as she talks about the different kinds of stories that influenced her and inspired her to take a more nuanced tack. The result is a much more interesting work. Halfway through the series, it draws on cults, family trauma, cycles of abuse, and other rich psychological topics that paint these characters' interiorities. Erika, once a creepy antagonist, gains more depth and more of a role. Yamashita feels comfortable enough to explore other shapes a relationship can resemble. Mikado pushes back and confronts Hiyakawa. And Hiyakawa, beneath his toxic behaviors, becomes a compelling mystery to solve. Overall, the further Tricornered Window gets along, it feels like a more ambitious and successful story that makes me all the more invested in Hiyakawa and Mikado's dynamic.

Ah, that's a good way to make me circle back around on Tricornered Window at some point. Sound like she really evolved as a storyteller over the course of this one's run.

© 2014-2021 Tomoko Yamashita © 2014-2021 Tomoko Yamashita It really makes me all the more impatient to read Journal with Witch 's source. I want to see the kind of heat Yamashita brings. © 2014-2021 Tomoko Yamashita Yeah, I don't want to give too much away, but it's worth pursuing! And while I've heard...mixed...things about the anime adaptation, Yamashita's art and compositions in the manga are consistently exquisite.It really makes me all the more impatient to read's source. I want to see the kind of heat Yamashita brings.

I'm quite curious to see how Journal with Witch 's adaptation wraps up. If I did my math right, it's set to end at the manga's two-thirds point. I hope we get to set what's left in either a second season or a film. Then again, I'm not against original endings either.

Josei manga adaptations are already few and far between, and ones on Journal with Witch 's caliber are practically unheard of. This show is a blessing and a triumph. I don't mind if it doesn't end up being a "complete" transposition of the manga. © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 I've also heard the adaptation excises and rearranges enough that it should be able to conclude its take with its remaining episode. And certainly, the crew behind the anime knows what they are doing.manga adaptations are already few and far between, and ones on's caliber are practically unheard of. This show is a blessing and a triumph. I don't mind if it doesn't end up being a "complete" transposition of the manga.

Honestly, it's probably better for that overall. Leaves us something to chew on if the manga ever does get an official release.

And trust me, assuming I survive past Sunday, I am going to be so annoying about this until somebody licenses Journal with Witch in English. Do you want me to bring it up in every subsequent TWIA and episode review I write? I'll do it if that's what it takes.

That moment when a Blu-ray release miraculously materializes in like two years.

Crunchyroll 's recent track record for physical releases. Or those C-suite bigwigs at Sony might learn the true meaning of "write with the intent to kill." © ヤマシタトモコ・祥伝社／アニメ「違国日記」製作委員会 Don't even get me started on's recent track record for physical releases. Or those C-suite bigwigs atmight learn the true meaning of "write with the intent to kill."