How would you rate episode 12 of

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife ?

© IWATOBINEKO/Futabasha,The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Production Consortium

Just as new life comes into the world, the next stage in the life of our romantic leads starts as well. A part of me is a little bit disappointed that the series didn't go all the way to showcase the marriage, but there's no doubt that these two are going to get married and live a happy life together. Not only does this leave room open for a potential sequel, but even if I didn't get anything else after this, I'm actually very happy with this season. These two have come a long way since they first started considering going out with each other and now the next stage in their life is ready to begin as effortlessly as all the other stages.

This show didn't really have any major overarching conflict that needed to be addressed in any external way. Rather, the main conflicts of the series resulted from internal insecurities that our characters had festered due to their upbringing or their own personal fears. But everyone managed to find someone in this fantasy world who understands them, even if it's where they least expected it. Even when things get hard, there is somebody out there who can provide a sense of comfort to those fears that nobody else can. It's all about appreciating those things that you overlook and what you might not immediately “see”.

Even this final episode plays with that idea in very cute ways by having Tounome and Yakou overlook the fact that Yakou just moving into Tounome's apartment was the easiest solution to them living together. Karma realizing that Light was also just as afraid of going through with the pregnancy all by herself because he was so caught up in the danger that he might bring to their new twins was a good way of wrapping up that storyline. Even at the beginning of the episode, where Yakou's brother talks about how he is at least a little worried about having a potential brother-in-law whose facial features he can't read, was funny when you consider the fact that Yakou can't read his facial expressions because she's blind. Of course the episode ends with a little bit of deception by having the key ring look like an actual ring as if Tounome was proposing, but they might as well be a married couple at this point anyway. It doesn't matter how you literally see things, what matters is how things feel and actually are.

I'm glad these last two episodes were the best animated of the season. While not as artfully directed as last week, this finale had phenomenal character animation and comedic timing. Everyone felt expressive, full of life and just plain charming which is the perfect word I would use to describe this show. The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife is a charming look into wholesome adult relationships and how those relationships can build up. Doesn't matter if you're blind, invisible, or a furry, there's potential for you to have a relationship like that as well if you find the right person who understands you.

Rating:

Twitch

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.