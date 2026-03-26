Magical Explorer Light Novels Confirm TV Anime in Fall

Teaser trailer, visual, cast, staff revealed

A new official website and X/Twitter account opened on Friday to confirm that Iris and Noboru Kannatsuki 's Magical Explorer light novel series is getting a television anime in fall. The website revealed a teaser promotional video, visual, cast, and staff:

Image via Magical Explorer anime's website © 入栖・神奈月昇/KADOKAWA/「マジカル★エクスプローラー」製作委員会

The anime stars Nobunaga Shimazaki as Kōsuke Takioto.

Kazuki Ohashi ( Shadows House ) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX . Satoko Sekine ( TsukiPro the Animation ) is handling series composition. Ryosuke Kimiya ( Grimoire of Zero ) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music.

© Iris, Noboru Kannatsuki, Kadokawa, Yen Press

Living in the world of Magical★Explorer, the legendary erotic game, sounds like a dream. Problem is, I reincarnated not as the lady-killer protagonist with his overpowered cheat skills, but as his unlucky comic-relief best friend!

is publishing the light novel series and 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

The novel series debuted in February 2018 on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website. Kadokawa began publishing the light novel series in November 2019. The 12th volume shipped in Japan last October, and the 13th volume will ship on April 1.

The manga adaptation launched in Young Ace Up in August 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume on January 8.

Sources: Magical Explorer anime's website and X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie





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