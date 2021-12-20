Yen Press Licenses Shadows House, Mato Seihei no Slave, Magical Explorer, More Manga

Also: Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included

Yen Press announced on Monday that it will release the following manga and novels for release in June 2022.

Title: Magical Explorer manga

Creators: Iris (story), Yukari Higa (art), Noboru Kannatuki (character design)

Summary: Living in the world of Magical★Explorer, the legendary erotic game, sounds like a dream. Problem is, I reincarnated not as the lady-killer protagonist with his overpowered cheat skills, but as his unlucky comic-relief best friend!

Yen Press licensed Iris and Kannatuki's light novel series of the same name.



Title: The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend manga

Creators: Kennoji (story), You Midorikawa (art), Fly (character design)

Summary: When high schooler Ryou Takamori steps in to save a girl on a crowded train, he never expected her to be his childhood friend Hina Fushimi. Though the two of them sit next to each other in class, they haven't spoken since middle school—but this heroic act may give Hina the push she needs to shorten the distance between them!



Title: Yokohama Station SF National light novel

Creators: Yuba Isukari (story), Tatsuyuki Tanaka (art)

Summary: This follow-up volume to the science fiction hit sheds light on the history of Yokohama Station and people all across Japan through a series of short stories. “Kyoto” tells the tale of a struggle against the information warfare of the station monitoring systems. “Gunma” details the collapse and reconstruction of Yokahama Station. In “Kumamoto,” people tolerate violence and mistreatment in exchange for safety from the looming threat of the station. Finally, “Iwate” follows a spy's escape to an unknown region of the north.



Title: Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included manga

Creator: matoba

Summary: Tarou Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, when he encounters a pure and kind girl named Towa on his balcony. But who is she, really…? Matoba, author of As Miss Beelzebub Likes , brings you the latest cute and innocent romantic comedy!



Title: Shadows House manga

Creator: so-ma-to

Summary: Shadows House —a strange mansion that receives no callers, inhabited by a race of faceless shadows who play at being aristocrats and are waited on hand and foot by “living dolls,” who also serve as their masters' faces. What goes on inside this enigmatic manor is anyone's guess, but soot and shrieks billow up from within…

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in April. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . The anime will have a second season.



Title: Mato Seihei no Slave manga

Creator: Takahiro (story), Yōhei Takemura (art)

Summary: Otherworldly spaces known as “demon cities” appeared in various parts of Japan, and those who partook in the “peaches” growing there gained unique abilities—but only if they're girls. One day, a down-in-the-dumps high school boy named Yuuki Wagura suddenly gets lost at the entrance of a demon city. There, he meets Kyoka Uzen, the beautiful leader of the seven programs of “Magical Defense Corps,” who orders him to become her slave?!

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.



Source: Press release