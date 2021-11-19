Mato Seihei no Slave Battle Fantasy Manga Gets TV Anime

Shueisha announced on Friday that writer Takahiro and artist Yōhei Takemura 's Mato Seihei no Slave (Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga is inspiring a television anime. Yūya Hirose and Akari Kitō are starring the anime as Yūki Wakura and Kyōka Uzen, respectively. Seven Arcs ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha , White Album , Trinity Seven ) is producing the anime.

The battle fantasy is set in a world where a demonic gate has unleashed monsters known as Shūki. A special peach tree is able to give special powers, but only to women. The story begins when a down-on-his-luck boy named Yūki Wakura meets Uzen Kyōka, a girl who has gained the power of the peach, and is the captain of the 7th Anti-Demon Squad.

Takahiro and Takemura launched the manga in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019. Shueisha will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on December 3.

Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro ended their Akame ga KILL! manga in December 2017. The manga launched in 2010 in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. The prequel manga, Akame ga KILL! ZERO , launched in 2013 and will end with its 10th volume. Takahiro and strelka launched the Hinowa ga CRUSH! manga in June 2017. Yen Press is publishing all three titles in English.

Takahiro also provided the original concept for the Yuki Yuna Is a Hero anime and the series composition for the Release the Spyce anime.

Takemura previously drew a manga adaptation for Tomohiro Matsu 's Papa no Iu Koto o Kikinasai! ( Listen to Me, Girls. I Am Your Father! ) light novel series.

