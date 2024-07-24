Interest
The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Noriko Ohara's Death
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On Tuesday, the anime world was shocked by the announcement of Noriko Ohara's death. She had died on July 12 after an unsuccessful treatment for an illness. Known as the voice of Nobita Nobi from the long running Doraemon anime series, the voice actor appeared in many anime series integral to the medium. These include roles like Peter from Heidi - A Girl of the Alps, Mojyo from Time Bokan, Doronjo from Yatterman, Conan from Future Boy Conan, and Claudia La Salle from Super Dimension Fortress Macross, among many others. As a voice actor with such a long and venerable career, it's no wonder she influenced her contemporaries as well as voice actors who came after her. Those voice actors pay their respects to the late and great Noriko Ohara.
Eiko Yamada
悲しいお知らせから、10日……— 山田栄子 (@eiko751) July 22, 2024
そして、今日……
私に無邪気でいる事、そのままの飾らない自分でいる事を教えて下さった方……
有り難うございました✨
そして、お疲れ様でした✨✨✨
10 days since the sad news…
And today…
Someone who taught me to be innocent and to be my true, unadulterated self…
Thank you very much✨
And thank you✨✨✨
Fujiko Takimoto
小原乃梨子さん— 瀧本富士子声優 (@inkarose77) July 23, 2024
旧ドラえもんで本当に色んな道具の声をやらせて頂いていて、とても褒めて下さった事があり光栄で嬉しかった
新ヤッターマンでも、ゲストで行った時に覚えてて下さりお声をかけて下さいました
大好きでした、少年役大尊敬リスペクトしてました、心からお悔やみ申し上げます🍀
Noriko Ohara-san,
In the old Doraemon, I voiced all kinds of gadgets, and I was honored and happy you praised me.
Thank you for remembering me and speaking to me when I appeared as a guest in the new Yatterman.
I loved you so much, and I had a lot of respect for your roles as boys. I offer my heartfelt condolences.
Fumi Hirano
小原乃梨子大先輩。「うる星やつら」のおユキさん。— hiranofumi 平野文です (@hiranofumi) July 23, 2024
透明感ある色っぽいお声。生で聴いているとドキドキしました。
「アンパンマン」の黒バラ女王役を3年前から引き継ぎさせていただきました。仁義を切りたいと申し上げるとそれは大丈夫だと。そういうわけだったのですね・・。
ああ、悲しい悲しい。
To Noriko Ohara-sempai. Oyuki from Urusei Yatsura.
Her voice was clear and sexy. Hearing it live made my heart race.
I took over the role of the Black Rose Queen in Anpanman three years ago. When I told you I wanted to pay my respects, you said it was okay. I understand now.
So heartbreaking.
Kōichi Yamadera
小原乃梨子さんとは2008年の「ヤッターマン」で毎週ご一緒させて頂きました— 山寺宏一 (@yamachanoha) July 24, 2024
小原さんのドロンジョさま
八奈見さんのボヤッキー
たてかべさんのトンズラー
そして滝口さんのドクロベエ
夢のような時間でした
小原さんにはその後もずっと気にかけて頂き、舞台も観に来て頂きました…
I worked with Noriko Ohara-san every week on Yatterman in 2008.
Ohara-san's Doronjo-sama
Yanami-san's Boyakkii
Tatekabe-san's Tonzuraa
and Takiguchi-san's Dokurobee
It was a dreamlike experience.
Ohara-san continued to look after me and even came to see my stage performances.
"I love comedy, but this was specular!"
Your words encourage me more than you know.
Thank you.
I pray for the soul to rest in peace
Mariko Ohmoto
小原乃梨子さんに初めてお会いしたのは映画ドラえもん「おばあちゃんの思い出」3歳のび太役で緊張の私に「とってもいいわよ！そのまんまで。あなたは私なんだから」とお声掛け頂き、おばあちゃんに正体を告げるのび太の演技に号泣しました。もう一度、お会いしたかったです。 https://t.co/UcF7cRtJ4O— 大本眞基子 (@Makiko_Ohmoto) July 23, 2024
The first time I met Noriko Ohara-an, I was playing the role of a 3-year-old Nobita in the Doraemon movie A Grandmother's Recollections. I was so nervous, but she said to me, "You're great! Just like that. You are me after all." I cried when she voiced Nobita's performance when he told his grandma who he was. I wanted to meet her again.
Mika Kanai
小原乃梨子さんは母と同じ高校で演劇部も一緒で事務所も同じだったので、本当に小さな頃から可愛がっていただきました。— かないみか (@MIkAKANAI3018) July 23, 2024
NHKでもスタジオに遊びに来てくださって、いつも優しくしていただきました。
寂しいです。
心よりご冥福をお祈りします。。。 https://t.co/mXvDhyb5Hm
Ohara Noriko-san attended the same high school as my mother, was in the same drama club, and we were also in the same agency, so she really did take care of me from a very young age.
She also came to visit me in the NHK studio and was always kind to me.
I'm heartbroken.
I pray for your souls from the bottom of my heart…
Naoko Matsui
小原乃梨子さん。— 松井菜桜子⭐️来函済み (@42kg) July 23, 2024
同じ事務所で数十年、沢山の作品にご一緒させていただきました。とても華やかなスターの輝きを身に纏う、偉大な先輩です。お世話になりました。ありがとうございました。
心よりご冥福をお祈りいたします。 https://t.co/cXkvTCi2ZI
Noriko Ohara-san,
We worked together on many projects at the same agency for decades. You were a great senior who had the brilliance of a brilliant star. Thank you for everything. Thank you very much.
I pray for your souls from the bottom of my heart.
Omi Minami
小原乃梨子さんはドラえもんに呼んでいただいた時からお子〜と毎回優しくしていただきました。— 南 央美(OMI MINAMI) (@oranje_omi) July 23, 2024
現場でお子と呼んでもらえないなと思うと切ないです。
凄いお時間をご一緒する事ができて幸せでした。
ありがとうございました。
Noriko Ohara-san was always kind to me and called me Ohko since I was in Doraemon. It's sad she won't call me Ohko in the studio again. I was happy to be able to spend a great time with you. Thank you very much.
Rei Sakuma
小原乃梨子さん— 佐久間レイ (@REISAN_no_HEYA) July 23, 2024
ベテラン揃いのドラえもんにミニドラ役で入った時
「ここに座りなさい」と隣りに座らせて下さり「チョコどうぞ、ひとつペコ（大山さん）にもあげてらっしゃい」と
大山さんと話すきっかけも作って下さった
だから私は安心してドラドラ〜が出来たのです
あの優しさ 忘れません
合掌
Noriko Ohara-san,
When I joined the cast of Doraemon, which was full of veterans, as Mini-Dora, you told me to sit next to you and said, "Please have a chocolate. Please give one to Peko (Oyama-san) too." It gave me an opportunity to talk with Oyama-san. That's why I was able to say “Dora Dora” with confidence.
I'll never forget that kindness.
I Join my hands in prayer
Saeko Shimazu
🌙島津冴子🌙— 島津冴子公認FC Blue Moon (@Saeko_BlueMoon) July 23, 2024
小原乃梨子さん
私のデビュー作はタイムボカンシリーズ「オタスケマン」で、小原乃梨子さんは三悪のアターシャ様でした。
マイク前に立つ小原さんの凛とした後ろ姿。
「いい女を演じる時はハイヒールを履くのよ」
華やかで美しい小原さんに
大輪の白いバラを捧げます pic.twitter.com/59G02h591P
During my first voice acting recording, when I knew nothing at all, my great senior, Noriko Ohara-sama, taught me this is a tough industry and had always been warm and kind to me ever since. I will never forget the voice that told me, "You have to be careful about that. But that's also your charm, Saeko." Thank you so much. May she rest in peace.
Noriko Ohara,
My debut was in the Time Bokan series "Otasukeman," with Obara Noriko-san playing the villain, Atasha,.
The dignified back of Ohara standing in front of the microphone.
"When I play the hot girl, I wear high heels."
I present a large white rose to the gorgeous and beautiful Ohara-san.
Sachi Matsumoto
小原乃梨子さん。— 松本さち (@sachiouji) July 23, 2024
7年ほぼ番組レギュラーで参加させていただいたドラえもんの現場。
面白い！うまい！素敵！
若手の演技で何かが心に止まった時は必ず声に出してくださいました。
映画で赤ちゃんのび太を演じた時は「可愛く演じてくれてありがとう」(耳打ち)と🥲
ご冥福をお祈りいたします・・・。
Noriko Ohara-san,
I have been a regular in Doraemon for almost seven years.
Fantastict! Great! Wonderful!
Whenever something struck you about the young performers' performances, you would always speak up.
When I played a baby Nobita in a movie, you said, "Thank you for acting so cutely" (in my ear)🥲
I pray for your souls to rest in peace….
Toshio Furukawa
■小原乃梨子さん、ご逝去の報。アニメ【うる星やつら】など多くの作品で共演させていただきました。謹んで哀悼の意を表します。— 声優・古川登志夫（青二プロダクション） (@TOSHIO_FURUKAWA) July 23, 2024
I am saddened to hear of the passing of Noriko Ohara-san. We worked together on many projects, including Urusei Yatsura. I offer my heartfelt condolences.
Yoko Asagami (Harumi Ichiryūsai)
大先輩小原乃梨子さんを偲ぶポストをたくさん見せて頂いています。先に旅立たれた先輩達の声もお陰様で懐かしんで居ます。ファンの皆様ありがとうございます。🫶— 一龍斎 春水👘🗣️麻上洋子 (@itiryusai) July 23, 2024
お葬式の日程は聞いていました。終了後8月1日に発表の予定だった様ですが、、、
88歳、ご立派です🙏合掌
I have seen a lot of posts in memory of my great senior, Noriko Ohara-san. I'm also nostalgically enjoying the voices of my seniors who has passed before me. Thank you to all the fans.🫶
I had heard about the date of the funeral. It was supposed to be announced on August 1 after the funeral, but…
88 years old. Outstanding🙏Rest in peace.
Yū Mizushima
小原乃梨子さんが旅立たれました。— 水島裕 (@goofyalice2013) July 23, 2024
とても気持ちが重いです。
ノンコさんとは「オタスケマン」や「オバＱ」などのレギュラー番組や、いろんなイベントなどでもご一緒しました。
いつも、柔らかい声で「裕君、元気〜？」と笑顔で話しかけてくれました。#小原乃梨子さん#寂しい#訃報
Noriko Ohara-san has passed away.
I feel very heavy-hearted.
I have regularly worked with Nonko-san on programs such as Otasukeman and ObaQ, as well as at various events.
She always spoke to me with a smile and a soft voice, asking, "Yu-kun, how are you?"
Yukiko Mizuochi
小原乃梨子さん— 水落幸子(みずおち ゆきこ)⭐️声優🎙️／栄養士／FP／1級ラジオ体操指導士／ジェロントロジスト (@yukimiz) July 23, 2024
養成所時代に大変お世話になりました
芝居についてはもちろんですが、役者としての心構えもたくさんご指導いただきました。
よくおっしゃっていたのは、
「あなた達は俳優(女優)。いつどこで誰に会うか、そして誰に見られているかわからないのだから、きちんとした服装、きちんとした→ https://t.co/Cfp3DJyjRy
→— 水落幸子(みずおち ゆきこ)⭐️声優🎙️／栄養士／FP／1級ラジオ体操指導士／ジェロントロジスト (@yukimiz) July 23, 2024
ドロンジョ様ものび太くんもコナンも大好きですが、
ブリタニカ社の「もくもく村のケンちゃん」に育てていただきました。
英語が好きになったのもケンちゃんのおかげです。
いつも素敵な小原乃梨子さん
本当にありがとうございました
ご冥福を心よりお祈りしています
Noriko Ohara-san, You were kind to me during my time at the training school.<.br> Of course, you taught me about acting, but also about carrying myself as an actor.
You often told me, "You are actors (actresses). You never know when or where you will meet someone, or who is watching you, so dress and behave properly."
Even now, I remember your words when I see my sloppy reflection in a train window. I am reminded she meant I should behave properly, not just as an actor, but as a person.
When I met you in a studio, you were always smiling and kind to me.
I love Doronjo, Nobita, and Conan, but I was raised by Britannica's "Mokumokumura Ken-chan." I also came to love English thanks to Ken-chan.
To the always wonderful Noriko Ohara-san,
Thank you so very much.
May you rest in peace.
Yumi Kakazu
振り返れば— かかずゆみ (@yumi_kakazu) July 23, 2024
幼き私が夢中になった作品の多くに
小原乃梨子さんのお声がありました
作品に
キャラクターのイキイキした活躍ぶりに
〝声優〟を意識することなく
ワクワクしながら見入っていました
凄いことです
いち後輩声優として
お伝えしたい思いが沢山ありすぎます
…
ありがとうございました
Looking back, Noriko Ohara-san's voice was in many of the works I was obsessed with as a child.
I was engrossed in watching the characters' lively performances without even realizing they were voice actors.
It's amazing.
As a junior voice actor, there are so many things I want to convey.
…
Thank you
Ohara's work in the anime industry has touched the hearts of young voice actors and fans of the medium. It's sad thinking she has passed to the great beyond. But her soul is with some of her contemporaries, and they're likely enjoying themselves as friends and as characters they portrayed. We anime fans will remember and mourn Ohara's passing in our own ways.
