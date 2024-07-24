The Anime/Manga World Offers Condolences After Voice Actor Noriko Ohara's Death

On Tuesday, the anime world was shocked by the announcement of Noriko Ohara 's death. She had died on July 12 after an unsuccessful treatment for an illness. Known as the voice of Nobita Nobi from the long running Doraemon anime series, the voice actor appeared in many anime series integral to the medium. These include roles like Peter from Heidi - A Girl of the Alps , Mojyo from Time Bokan , Doronjo from Yatterman , Conan from Future Boy Conan , and Claudia La Salle from Super Dimension Fortress Macross , among many others. As a voice actor with such a long and venerable career, it's no wonder she influenced her contemporaries as well as voice actors who came after her. Those voice actors pay their respects to the late and great Noriko Ohara .

小原乃梨子さん

旧ドラえもんで本当に色んな道具の声をやらせて頂いていて、とても褒めて下さった事があり光栄で嬉しかった

新ヤッターマンでも、ゲストで行った時に覚えてて下さりお声をかけて下さいました

大好きでした、少年役大尊敬リスペクトしてました、心からお悔やみ申し上げます🍀 — 瀧本富士子声優 (@inkarose77) July 23, 2024

Noriko Ohara -san,

In the old Doraemon , I voiced all kinds of gadgets, and I was honored and happy you praised me.

Thank you for remembering me and speaking to me when I appeared as a guest in the new Yatterman .

I loved you so much, and I had a lot of respect for your roles as boys. I offer my heartfelt condolences.

小原乃梨子大先輩。「うる星やつら」のおユキさん。

透明感ある色っぽいお声。生で聴いているとドキドキしました。

「アンパンマン」の黒バラ女王役を3年前から引き継ぎさせていただきました。仁義を切りたいと申し上げるとそれは大丈夫だと。そういうわけだったのですね・・。

ああ、悲しい悲しい。 — hiranofumi 平野文です (@hiranofumi) July 23, 2024

To Noriko Ohara - sempai . Oyuki from Urusei Yatsura .

Her voice was clear and sexy. Hearing it live made my heart race.

I took over the role of the Black Rose Queen in Anpanman three years ago. When I told you I wanted to pay my respects, you said it was okay. I understand now.

So heartbreaking.

小原乃梨子さんとは2008年の「ヤッターマン」で毎週ご一緒させて頂きました



小原さんのドロンジョさま

八奈見さんのボヤッキー

たてかべさんのトンズラー

そして滝口さんのドクロベエ



夢のような時間でした



小原さんにはその後もずっと気にかけて頂き、舞台も観に来て頂きました… — 山寺宏一 (@yamachanoha) July 24, 2024

I worked with Noriko Ohara -san every week on Yatterman in 2008.



Ohara-san's Doronjo-sama

Yanami-san's Boyakkii

Tatekabe-san's Tonzuraa

and Takiguchi-san's Dokurobee



It was a dreamlike experience.



Ohara-san continued to look after me and even came to see my stage performances.



"I love comedy, but this was specular!"



Your words encourage me more than you know.



Thank you.



I pray for the soul to rest in peace

The first time I met Noriko Ohara -an, I was playing the role of a 3-year-old Nobita in the Doraemon movie A Grandmother's Recollections. I was so nervous, but she said to me, "You're great! Just like that. You are me after all." I cried when she voiced Nobita's performance when he told his grandma who he was. I wanted to meet her again.

Ohara Noriko-san attended the same high school as my mother, was in the same drama club, and we were also in the same agency, so she really did take care of me from a very young age.

She also came to visit me in the NHK studio and was always kind to me.

I'm heartbroken.

I pray for your souls from the bottom of my heart…

Noriko Ohara -san,

We worked together on many projects at the same agency for decades. You were a great senior who had the brilliance of a brilliant star. Thank you for everything. Thank you very much.

I pray for your souls from the bottom of my heart.

Noriko Ohara -san was always kind to me and called me Ohko since I was in Doraemon . It's sad she won't call me Ohko in the studio again. I was happy to be able to spend a great time with you. Thank you very much.

小原乃梨子さん

ベテラン揃いのドラえもんにミニドラ役で入った時

「ここに座りなさい」と隣りに座らせて下さり「チョコどうぞ、ひとつペコ（大山さん）にもあげてらっしゃい」と

大山さんと話すきっかけも作って下さった

だから私は安心してドラドラ〜が出来たのです

あの優しさ 忘れません



合掌 — 佐久間レイ (@REISAN_no_HEYA) July 23, 2024

Noriko Ohara -san,

When I joined the cast of Doraemon , which was full of veterans, as Mini-Dora, you told me to sit next to you and said, "Please have a chocolate. Please give one to Peko (Oyama-san) too." It gave me an opportunity to talk with Oyama-san. That's why I was able to say “Dora Dora” with confidence.

I'll never forget that kindness.



I Join my hands in prayer

🌙島津冴子🌙



小原乃梨子さん



私のデビュー作はタイムボカンシリーズ「オタスケマン」で、小原乃梨子さんは三悪のアターシャ様でした。

マイク前に立つ小原さんの凛とした後ろ姿。

「いい女を演じる時はハイヒールを履くのよ」



華やかで美しい小原さんに

大輪の白いバラを捧げます pic.twitter.com/59G02h591P — 島津冴子公認FC Blue Moon (@Saeko_BlueMoon) July 23, 2024

During my first voice acting recording, when I knew nothing at all, my great senior, Noriko Ohara -sama, taught me this is a tough industry and had always been warm and kind to me ever since. I will never forget the voice that told me, "You have to be careful about that. But that's also your charm, Saeko." Thank you so much. May she rest in peace.



Noriko Ohara ,

My debut was in the Time Bokan series "Otasukeman," with Obara Noriko-san playing the villain, Atasha,.

The dignified back of Ohara standing in front of the microphone.

"When I play the hot girl, I wear high heels."

I present a large white rose to the gorgeous and beautiful Ohara-san.

Noriko Ohara -san,

I have been a regular in Doraemon for almost seven years.

Fantastict! Great! Wonderful!

Whenever something struck you about the young performers' performances, you would always speak up.

When I played a baby Nobita in a movie, you said, "Thank you for acting so cutely" (in my ear)🥲

I pray for your souls to rest in peace….

I am saddened to hear of the passing of Noriko Ohara -san. We worked together on many projects, including Urusei Yatsura . I offer my heartfelt condolences.

Yoko Asagami ( Harumi Ichiryūsai )

I have seen a lot of posts in memory of my great senior, Noriko Ohara -san. I'm also nostalgically enjoying the voices of my seniors who has passed before me. Thank you to all the fans.🫶

I had heard about the date of the funeral. It was supposed to be announced on August 1 after the funeral, but…

88 years old. Outstanding🙏Rest in peace.

Noriko Ohara -san has passed away.

I feel very heavy-hearted.

I have regularly worked with Nonko-san on programs such as Otasukeman and ObaQ, as well as at various events.

She always spoke to me with a smile and a soft voice, asking, "Yu-kun, how are you?"

→

ドロンジョ様ものび太くんもコナンも大好きですが、

ブリタニカ社の「もくもく村のケンちゃん」に育てていただきました。

英語が好きになったのもケンちゃんのおかげです。



いつも素敵な小原乃梨子さん

本当にありがとうございました



ご冥福を心よりお祈りしています — 水落幸子(みずおち ゆきこ)⭐️声優🎙️／栄養士／FP／1級ラジオ体操指導士／ジェロントロジスト (@yukimiz) July 23, 2024

Noriko Ohara -san, You were kind to me during my time at the training school.<.br> Of course, you taught me about acting, but also about carrying myself as an actor.

You often told me, "You are actors (actresses). You never know when or where you will meet someone, or who is watching you, so dress and behave properly."

Even now, I remember your words when I see my sloppy reflection in a train window. I am reminded she meant I should behave properly, not just as an actor, but as a person.

When I met you in a studio, you were always smiling and kind to me.

I love Doronjo, Nobita, and Conan, but I was raised by Britannica's "Mokumokumura Ken-chan." I also came to love English thanks to Ken-chan.

To the always wonderful Noriko Ohara -san,

Thank you so very much.

May you rest in peace.

振り返れば

幼き私が夢中になった作品の多くに

小原乃梨子さんのお声がありました



作品に

キャラクターのイキイキした活躍ぶりに

〝声優〟を意識することなく

ワクワクしながら見入っていました



凄いことです



いち後輩声優として

お伝えしたい思いが沢山ありすぎます



…



ありがとうございました — かかずゆみ (@yumi_kakazu) July 23, 2024

Looking back, Noriko Ohara -san's voice was in many of the works I was obsessed with as a child.

I was engrossed in watching the characters' lively performances without even realizing they were voice actors.

It's amazing.

As a junior voice actor , there are so many things I want to convey.

…

Thank you

Ohara's work in the anime industry has touched the hearts of young voice actors and fans of the medium. It's sad thinking she has passed to the great beyond. But her soul is with some of her contemporaries, and they're likely enjoying themselves as friends and as characters they portrayed. We anime fans will remember and mourn Ohara's passing in our own ways.