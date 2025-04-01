×
Interest
Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part III

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Frieren, Oshi no Ko, Apothecary Diaries, Rose of Versailles, A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof, Nijisanji, & more!

Besides April Fool's Day, April 1 marks the start of the Japanese school year — hence the school-themed pranks mixed in with the rest:

A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof

🪄*･°:｡
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof Magical Girl Life
Spin-off
Production Green-Lit!?
｡:ﾟ･*🪄

A spin-off of A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof
has been green-lit for production!?
Satoko and Konoha become magical girls――!?

The main visual released today🪄

Animation production: Shaft

https://ninkoro.jp

Fate/Grand Order

【From Caldea Public Relations Office】
New app Fate/Final Journey is now available!
Fate/Final Journey is a casual action game in which you work together with your partner Servant to defeat hordes of approaching enemy Servants!
Choose a character that suits your play style and head to Chaldea, the enemy's base!

Click here for the official website→
https://fate-go.jp/fate-fj/

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

I'm light eater.

Hapidanbui (Sanrio)

Everyone said, "That was a strange dream."

HELIOS Rising Heroes

⚾️⚾️⚾️
Elise OR ~Summer Tournament~ will start on Friday, April 1, 2025!📺
⚾️⚾️⚾️

Here, we have friends we can trust❗

Ikemen Series

◇━━━━━━━━━━━━━━◇
The secret junior high school that trains handsome men🏫
🌸 Applications have begun 🌸
◇━━━━━━━━━━━━━━◇

The school motto is "Strong, Kind, and Sexy."
Ikemen Private Junior High School
is now accepting general student applications.

Take a look at the school life of these handsome guys.
http://bit.ly/ikemen-april2025

Kyuryu Z (Nights with a Cat)

Mornings with a Dog🐕

Nijisanji

【📛Nijisanji Kindergarten Enrollment Begins】
Happy, Lucky, Tricky!
Nijisan Kindergarten has begun accepting applications for enrollment for the 2025 academic year!
To apply, simply post your enthusiasm for enrolling with the hashtag #にじよう_入園希望!

▼For more details, click here
https://shop.nijisanji.jp/nijisanjiyochien_top.html

Oshi no Ko

Oshi no Ko DAILY NEWS EXTRA】
-April 1, 2025 edition-

Bell pepper exercise Kana Arima
This year, she was unexpectedly appointed as the "Green Pepper Ambassador."
Green peppers are taking the world by storm.

Informed sources have revealed Kana Arima has been appointed as the ambassador for Greensaurus, a pepper produced in Miyazaki Prefecture.
Please check the article for details.

Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)

April Fool's

The Apothecary Diaries

╭───────.★..─╮

The Apothecary Diaries
～School ♡ Diaries～

╰─..★.───────╯

Set at the private Rika Academy, transfer student Maomao solves various difficult mysteries at the school!?

School x mystery solving entertainment kicks off💚

April Fool's The Apothecary Diaries

※ April Fool's Day special

The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl

💘GoriIke General Election 2025 Open!💘

A project to select "handsome men we want to stan"
From the eight male characters in this work💝

Check out their election posters and platforms, and cast your vote for your favorite "GoriIke"🗳️

The Rose of Versailles

To commemorate The Rose of Versailles film's second month in theaters, the film announced its "director and scriptwriter" …André Grandier.

＼🌹 Official website updated 🌹／

To commemorate two months since the opening of The Rose of Versailles anime film,
Visuals and staff information have been revealed✨

For details, click here ▶️ https://verbara-movie.jp/news/detail.php?id=1123752

the_rose_of_versailles_april_fools
Image via verbara-movie.jp
©池田理代子プロダクション／ベルサイユのばら製作委員会

André Grandier (director)

I'm André Grandier, director of the animated film The Rose of Versailles.
I wanted people to see Oscar on the big screen, but I didn't want to show her... I went through many conflicts before creating this film.
Filming was really difficult.
I was particular about the camera angles, lighting, costumes, and everything else that would make Oscar look her best, and it took a long time.
Seeing Oscar dazzling in the spotlight, I, as Oscar's shadow, was overcome with overflowing joy in both body and mind.
Oscar's nobility and the effort, suffering, and love…LOVE that lay behind it!!
I am convinced that I have been able to fully express how wonderful my Oscar is.

André Grandier (scriptwriter)

I am André Grandier, the screenwriter for the animated film The Rose of Versailles.
I wanted to portray Oscar's life in its entirety, without leaving anything out, and without any falsehoods.
However, when I heard the film would be around two hours long, I wondered how I could convey Oscar's overflowing charm in that short time…
And there were also events I didn't want to remember, so the writing process was a battle with myself.
And so the script for this film was completed.
I am proud I could have created because I have been by Oscar's side since childhood, and have sworn to always be by her side.
It is truly the crystallization of the love…love…LOVE between Oscar and myselfe!!
My sincere wish is this passionate feeling will be conveyed deeply and powerfully to the hearts of the audience.

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

📼1987 version video visuals released📼

A video tape and original broadcast footage of the legendary anime Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray, which aired in 1987, has been unearthed!

Check out the visuals from this extremely rare video tape!!

🎞️1987 version video commercial + end sponsors🎞️

A video tape and original broadcast footage of the legendary anime Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray, which aired in 1987, have been unearthed!

This time we will be releasing the video tape commercial and footage of the sponsor credits!!
https://youtu.be/VY2Mk6ZcTj0

Zettai BL ni Naru Sekai vs Zettai BL ni Naritakunai Otoko

Starting today, April 1, the high school version of the protagonist of A Man Who Defies the World of BL will be serialized in Kurage Bunch ⁉️🤥
Please look forward to the lunch update ヾ(・'ε´・;)

