Happy April Fool's Day From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Besides April Fool's Day, April 1 marks the start of the Japanese school year — hence the school-themed pranks mixed in with the rest:
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof
April 1, 2025
スピンオフ
『忍者と殺し屋の魔法少女ぐらし』
制作決定！？
｡ :ﾟ･*🪄
TVアニメ『忍者と殺し屋のふたりぐらし』
からまさかのスピンオフが制作決定！？
さとことこのはが魔法少女に――！？
本日メインビジュアルを公開🪄… pic.twitter.com/nq5LIIaEQF
🪄*･°:｡
A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof Magical Girl Life
Spin-off
Production Green-Lit!?
｡:ﾟ･*🪄
A spin-off of A Ninja and an Assassin Under One Roof
has been green-lit for production!?
Satoko and Konoha become magical girls――!?
The main visual released today🪄
Animation production: Shaft
https://ninkoro.jp
Fate/Grand Order
March 31, 2025
新作アプリ「Fate/Final Journey」を配信中！
「Fate/Final Journey」は相方のサーヴァントと協力して、迫りくる大量の敵サーヴァント達をなぎ倒すカジュアルアクションゲームとなっております！… pic.twitter.com/p0YS1BTUFH
【From Caldea Public Relations Office】
New app Fate/Final Journey is now available!
Fate/Final Journey is a casual action game in which you work together with your partner Servant to defeat hordes of approaching enemy Servants!
Choose a character that suits your play style and head to Chaldea, the enemy's base!
Click here for the official website→
https://fate-go.jp/fate-fj/
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
#4月1日 #フリーレン #frieren #フリーレン2期26年1月
March 31, 2025
I'm light eater.
Hapidanbui (Sanrio)
#はぴだんぶい #エイプリルフール
April 1, 2025
Everyone said, "That was a strange dream."
HELIOS Rising Heroes
March 31, 2025
TVアニメ『エリOスR 〜夏の大会編〜』20025年4月1日(金)より放送開始！📺
⚾️⚾️⚾️
ここには、信じられる仲間がいるーー❗#YakyuuエリOス pic.twitter.com/ElCtFDhJEY
⚾️⚾️⚾️
Elise OR ~Summer Tournament~ will start on Friday, April 1, 2025!📺
⚾️⚾️⚾️
Here, we have friends we can trust❗
Ikemen Series
March 31, 2025
イケメンを養成する秘密の中学🏫
🌸生徒の募集を開始🌸
◇━━━━━━━━━━━━━━◇
「強く 優しく 色っぽく」を校訓とする
【私立イケメン中学校】は、
このたび生徒の一般募集を開始。
イケメンたちの学校生活を御覧ください。… pic.twitter.com/iJzoeV6p1G
◇━━━━━━━━━━━━━━◇
The secret junior high school that trains handsome men🏫
🌸 Applications have begun 🌸
◇━━━━━━━━━━━━━━◇
The school motto is "Strong, Kind, and Sexy."
Ikemen Private Junior High School
is now accepting general student applications.
Take a look at the school life of these handsome guys.
http://bit.ly/ikemen-april2025
Kyuryu Z (Nights with a Cat)
April 1, 2025
Mornings with a Dog🐕
Nijisanji
March 31, 2025
ハッピー・ラッキー・トリッキー！
にじさんじようちえんでは令和7年度入園希望者の募集を開始！
応募方法は『#にじよう_入園希望』をつけて入園への意気込みをポスト！
▼詳細はこちらhttps://t.co/GufVmcLKA7#にじさんじエイプリル #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/qGUehtNVeB
【📛Nijisanji Kindergarten Enrollment Begins】
Happy, Lucky, Tricky!
Nijisan Kindergarten has begun accepting applications for enrollment for the 2025 academic year!
To apply, simply post your enthusiasm for enrolling with the hashtag #にじよう_入園希望!
▼For more details, click here
https://shop.nijisanji.jp/nijisanjiyochien_top.html
Oshi no Ko
March 31, 2025
－令和7年4月1日発行版－
ピーマン体操“#有馬かな”
今年はまさかの"ピーマン大使"就任。
ピーマンが世間を席巻か。
有馬かなの宮崎県産ピーマン
「グリーンザウルス」ピーマン大使就任が
決定した事が関係者への取材により明らかに。… pic.twitter.com/zJIpMtaFMJ
【Oshi no Ko DAILY NEWS EXTRA】
-April 1, 2025 edition-
Bell pepper exercise Kana Arima
This year, she was unexpectedly appointed as the "Green Pepper Ambassador."
Green peppers are taking the world by storm.
Informed sources have revealed Kana Arima has been appointed as the ambassador for Greensaurus, a pepper produced in Miyazaki Prefecture.
Please check the article for details.
Penguin Box (Odekake Kozame)
April 1, 2025
April Fool's
April 1, 2025
The Apothecary Diaries
March 31, 2025
『薬屋のひとりごと』
～School ♡ Diaries～
╰─..★.───────╯
私立茘華学園を舞台に
転校生・猫猫が
学園の様々な難事件を解決！？
学園×謎解きエンターテインメントが開幕💚#エイプリルフール #薬屋のひとりごと
※エイプリルフール施策です pic.twitter.com/OXPvKPF394
╭───────.★..─╮
The Apothecary Diaries
～School ♡ Diaries～
╰─..★.───────╯
Set at the private Rika Academy, transfer student Maomao solves various difficult mysteries at the school!?
School x mystery solving entertainment kicks off💚
April Fool's The Apothecary Diaries
※ April Fool's Day special
The Gorilla God's Go-To Girl
April 1, 2025
本作の男性キャラクター8名から
"ゴリゴリ推したいイケメン"を選出する企画💝
選挙ポスターと所信表明ボイスをチェックして
あなたイチオシの“ゴリイケ”に
清き一票をお願いします🗳️#エイプリルフール #ゴリラの加護令嬢 pic.twitter.com/UEjGxt40B4
💘GoriIke General Election 2025 Open!💘
A project to select "handsome men we want to stan"
From the eight male characters in this work💝
Check out their election posters and platforms, and cast your vote for your favorite "GoriIke"🗳️
The Rose of Versailles
To commemorate The Rose of Versailles film's second month in theaters, the film announced its "director and scriptwriter" …André Grandier.
March 31, 2025
劇場アニメ『ベルサイユのばら』上映から２か月を記念して、
ビジュアル、スタッフ情報が解禁となりました✨️
詳細はこちら ▶️ https://t.co/K5GfsSQos0#ベルばら映画 #ベルばら #ベルサイユのばら #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/p9kmW5OfFN
＼🌹 Official website updated 🌹／
To commemorate two months since the opening of The Rose of Versailles anime film,
Visuals and staff information have been revealed✨
For details, click here ▶️ https://verbara-movie.jp/news/detail.php?id=1123752
André Grandier (director)
I'm André Grandier, director of the animated film The Rose of Versailles.
I wanted people to see Oscar on the big screen, but I didn't want to show her... I went through many conflicts before creating this film.
Filming was really difficult.
I was particular about the camera angles, lighting, costumes, and everything else that would make Oscar look her best, and it took a long time.
Seeing Oscar dazzling in the spotlight, I, as Oscar's shadow, was overcome with overflowing joy in both body and mind.
Oscar's nobility and the effort, suffering, and love…LOVE that lay behind it!!
I am convinced that I have been able to fully express how wonderful my Oscar is.
André Grandier (scriptwriter)
I am André Grandier, the screenwriter for the animated film The Rose of Versailles.
I wanted to portray Oscar's life in its entirety, without leaving anything out, and without any falsehoods.
However, when I heard the film would be around two hours long, I wondered how I could convey Oscar's overflowing charm in that short time…
And there were also events I didn't want to remember, so the writing process was a battle with myself.
And so the script for this film was completed.
I am proud I could have created because I have been by Oscar's side since childhood, and have sworn to always be by her side.
It is truly the crystallization of the love…love…LOVE between Oscar and myselfe!!
My sincere wish is this passionate feeling will be conveyed deeply and powerfully to the hearts of the audience.
Uma Musume Pretty Derby
April 1, 2025
1987年から放送された幻のアニメ『ウマ娘 シンデレラグレイ』のビデオテープと放送当時の映像が発掘されました！
超貴重なビデオテープのビジュアルをご覧ください！！#シングレ #アニメウマ娘 #ウマ娘 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/fqMoOVrL4n
📼1987 version video visuals released📼
A video tape and original broadcast footage of the legendary anime Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray, which aired in 1987, has been unearthed!
Check out the visuals from this extremely rare video tape!!
April 1, 2025
1987年から放送された幻のアニメ『ウマ娘 シンデレラグレイ』のビデオテープと放送当時の映像が発掘されました！
今回はビデオテープのCMと後提供映像を公開します！！https://t.co/fggUqcZh7O#シングレ #アニメウマ娘 #ウマ娘 #エイプリルフール pic.twitter.com/iKkiIdAQzN
🎞️1987 version video commercial + end sponsors🎞️
A video tape and original broadcast footage of the legendary anime Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray, which aired in 1987, have been unearthed!
This time we will be releasing the video tape commercial and footage of the sponsor credits!!
https://youtu.be/VY2Mk6ZcTj0
Zettai BL ni Naru Sekai vs Zettai BL ni Naritakunai Otoko
March 31, 2025
お昼の更新をお楽しみにヾ(・'ε´・;)https://t.co/mmkQ08jWSi#エイプリルフール#絶対BL#紺吉 pic.twitter.com/HRZcLAEtG0
Starting today, April 1, the high school version of the protagonist of A Man Who Defies the World of BL will be serialized in Kurage Bunch ⁉️🤥
Please look forward to the lunch update ヾ(・'ε´・;)
Did we miss any April Fool's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!