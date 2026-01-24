Dragon Ball Announces Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol Anime

The "Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri!" 40th anniversary event for the Dragon Ball franchise on Sunday announced a new anime titled Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol . The event revealed a video that shows animated panels and other art from Akira Toriyama 's original manga before announcing the anime.

Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer composed the music for the video. Naoki Miyahara directed the video at Toei Animation .

The event also revealed a visual for the anime.

Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website © © BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

The staff describes the anime:

The main character, Son Goku, and Vegeta, work together with the members of the Galactic Patrol, the peacekeepers of the galaxy, to begin a SUPER scale battle against a new enemy, “Planet-Eater” Moro!

The anime is a continuation from the Dragon Ball Super anime's "Universe Survival Arc." The anime is an adaptation of the "Galactic Patrol Prisoner Arc" from Toyotarō 's Dragon Ball Super manga .

Dragon Ball Super premiered in July 2015 and aired for 131 episodes until March 2018. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation released the series on home video. Funimation debuted the English dub to its streaming service in December 2016. The English dub premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in January 2017.

Image via Amazon Japan © Toyotarō, Akira Toriyama, Shueisha

launched theinin June 2015 as an adaptation of theanime, though the manga diverges from the anime in several ways.published the manga's 23rd compiled book volume in April 2024.

The manga took a break "to prepare for the next arc" in August 2022, and resumed serialization in December 2022. The manga started its "Super Hero" arc, the adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film, in March 2023.

The manga entered an indefinite hiatus in April 2024, after Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama died in March 2024 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68.

Shueisha 's V Jump magazine published a special one-shot for the manga in February 2025.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally.

The latest anime in the franchise, Dragon Ball Daima , debuted in October 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Netflix is also streaming the anime. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime's English dub. The anime ended in February 2025.