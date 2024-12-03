Dragon Ball Daima Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, January 10 Debut

Toei Animation and Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that the English dub for the Dragon Ball Daima anime will premiere on Crunchyroll on January 10 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. New dubbed episodes will debut weekly. Crunchyroll streamed a dub trailer:

The newly announced English cast, which features the return of young Goku's original voice actress Stephanie Nadolny , includes:

Returning cast members are:

Jonathan Rigg is directing the English dub . Samantha Herek is producing. Jarrod Greene is writing the English script. Gino Palancia is the ADR mixer, and Jameson Outlaw is the ADR engineer.

Toei Animation and Fathom Events screened the world premiere of the English dub for the first three episodes in U.S. theaters on November 10-12.

Theanime premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block onon Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT).began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan.is also streaming the anime, which debuted first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18.

Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super , Digimon franchise ) and Aya Komaki ( One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali ) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru ( Dragon Ball Z , Digimon franchise ) is adapting the late Akira Toriyama 's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara ( Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura , Cells at Work! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs. Akio Iyoku , founder of Capsule Corporation Tokyo, is credited as an executive producer.

Zedd feat. C&K . (CLIEVY and KEEN ) are performing the opening theme song "Jaka Jaan." ZEDD feat. Ai are performing the ending theme song "Nakama" (Companions), which Zedd composed specifically for the anime. Singer-songwriter Ai wrote the ending theme song's lyrics.

In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.

