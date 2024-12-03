News
Dragon Ball Daima Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, January 10 Debut
posted on by Alex Mateo
Toei Animation and Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that the English dub for the Dragon Ball Daima anime will premiere on Crunchyroll on January 10 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. New dubbed episodes will debut weekly. Crunchyroll streamed a dub trailer:
The newly announced English cast, which features the return of young Goku's original voice actress Stephanie Nadolny, includes:
- Stephanie Nadolny as Goku (Mini)
- Nia Celeste as Supreme Kai (Mini)
- Paul Castro Jr. as Vegeta (Mini)
- Taylor Murphy as Bulma (Mini)
- Nasim Benelkour as Piccolo (Mini)
- Lara Woodhull as Krillin (Mini)
- Brittany Lauda as Chi Chi (Mini)
- Jordan Dash Cruz as Master Roshi (Mini)
- Celeste Perez as Trunks (Mini)
- Emi Lo as Dende (Mini)
- Aaron Michael as Kibito (Mini)
- Cory Phillips as Mister Satan (Mini)
- Dusty Feeney as Majin Buu (Mini)
- Aaron Dismuke as Glorio
- Tom Laflin as Gomah
- Landon McDonald as Degesu
- Morgan Lauré as Doctor Arinsu
- Garrett Schenck as Neva
- Kristian Eros as Sir Warp and Small Sir Warp
Returning cast members are:
- Sean Schemmel as Goku
- Kent Williams as Supreme Kai
- Christopher R. Sabat as Vegeta, Yamcha, Shenron
- Monica Rial as Bulma
- Sonny Strait as Krillin
- Kara Edwards as Goten, Gotenks
- Alexis Tipton as Trunks, Gotenks
- Justin Cook as Dende
- Chuck Huber as Kibito
- Josh Martin as Majin Buu
- Duncan Brannan as Babidi
- Doc Morgan as Narrator
Jonathan Rigg is directing the English dub. Samantha Herek is producing. Jarrod Greene is writing the English script. Gino Palancia is the ADR mixer, and Jameson Outlaw is the ADR engineer.
Toei Animation and Fathom Events screened the world premiere of the English dub for the first three episodes in U.S. theaters on November 10-12.The Dragon Ball Daima anime premiered on October 11 on a new anime programming block on Fuji-TV on Fridays at 11:40 p.m. (10:40 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll began streaming the anime on October 11, the same day the anime premiered in Japan. Netflix is also streaming the anime, which debuted first in Asia on October 14, and then globally on October 18.
Yoshitaka Yashima (animation director on Dragon Ball Super, Digimon franchise) and Aya Komaki (One Piece series director, episode director on Marie & Gali) are serving as series directors, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru (Dragon Ball Z, Digimon franchise) is adapting the late Akira Toriyama's character designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara (Digimon Adventure tri. films, 2022 Urusei Yatsura, Cells at Work!) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Franchise creator Akira Toriyama is credited for the new anime's story and character designs. Akio Iyoku, founder of Capsule Corporation Tokyo, is credited as an executive producer.
Zedd feat. C&K. (CLIEVY and KEEN) are performing the opening theme song "Jaka Jaan." ZEDD feat. Ai are performing the ending theme song "Nakama" (Companions), which Zedd composed specifically for the anime. Singer-songwriter Ai wrote the ending theme song's lyrics.
In the series, Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and other characters throughout the series become younger than usual. However, this is different from a similar plotline in the Dragon Ball GT anime, in which Goku reverts back into a kid after the end of the original series. Although the title "Daima" does not mean anything, the kanji could be interpreted as "Evil" in English.
Source: Press release