Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama Dies at 68

"Akira Toriyama" by Kami Sama Explorer Museum is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Image via Wikimedia Commons

Famed manga creatordied on March 1 due to acute subdural hematoma. He was 68. His family held a private funeral.

Toriyama's family is not accepting gifts, visits, or offerings, and is also not accepting interviews. Bird Studio , Toriyama's design and production studio, are planning to hold a comemmorative gathering in the future.

Toriyama began his first serialized manga, Dr. Slump , in 1980, and it inspired two television anime and multiple films. Toriyama followed it up with Dragon Ball , which ran from 1984 to 1995, and is still inspiring manga and anime sequels and spinoffs today. The manga's Dragon Ball anime adaptation, its sequel Dragon Ball Z , and its other numerous sequels and anime films are equally as well-known as the manga, and its hero Goku has become a character known throughout the world.

Toriyama is also well-known as the character designer for the Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger , and Blue Dragon games.

Most recently, Toriyama was working closely with the production for the Dragon Ball Daima anime series, the most recent anime series based on Dragon Ball , and is credited for the new anime's story and character designs. His Sand Land manga also recently inspired an anime film adaptation that opened in Japan in August 2022, an anime series that will debut worldwide on March 20, and a game that will launch on April 26.