Puniru wa Kawaii Slime Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, October 6 Debut
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime adaptation of Maedakun's Puniru wa Kawaii Slime (Puniru is a Cute Slime) web manga series revealed the anime's second promotional video, more cast, new visual, and October 6 debut on Saturday.
The anime will premiere on October 6 at 11:45 p.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.
The new cast includes:
The anime stars:
- Yū Sasahara as Puniru
- Shūichirō Umeda as Kotarō
Yūshi Ibe (Tearmoon Empire) is directing the series at TOHO animation STUDIO. Michiko Yokote (Shirobako, Prison School, Cowboy Bebop, Rurouni Kenshin) is overseeing the series scripts, and Aya Tanaka (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation II sub-character designer, chief animation director) is designing the characters.
Other staff includes:
- Script: Michiko Yokote, Miharu Hirami, Rintarou Ikeda
- Art Director: Miu Miyamoto
- Color Design: Asami Kitsukawa
- Director of Photography: Haruka Gotō
- Editing: Misaki Enokida
- Music: Izumi Mori
- Sound Director: Yuji Tange
- Sound Production: Tohokushinsha Film Corporation
The romantic comedy manga tells the story of Kotarō, who created a slime and named it Puniru. Seven years pass, and Puniru transforms into a beautiful young lady.
Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan's "Shūkan Coro Coro Comics" ("Weekly Coro Coro Comics") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's fifth volume on January 26.
