Maedakun's Puniru wa Kawaii Slime Web Manga Gets TV Anime Adaptation

The official Twitter account of Maedakun's Puniru wa Kawaii Slime (Puniru is a Cute Slime) web manga series revealed on Wednesday that it will get a television anime adaptation. Maedakun drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

Image via Puniru wa Kawaii Slime manga's Twitter account © まえだくん／小学館

The romantic comedy manga tells the story of Kotarō, who created a slime and named it Puniru. Seven years pass, and Puniru transforms into a beautiful young lady.

Maedakun launched the manga in Shogakukan 's "Shūkan Coro Coro Comics " ("Weekly Coro Coro Comics ") online publication in March 2022. The manga ranked #4 in the Web Manga category of the "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on August 9, and it will release the fifth volume on January 26.

Sources: Puniru wa Kawaii Slime manga's Twitter account, Comic Natalie