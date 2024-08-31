Trillion Game Anime's 2nd Promo Video Reveals More Cast, October Debut

Theme song artists, new visual also revealed

The television anime of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryōichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga revealed the show's second promotional video, October 3 debut, new key visual, theme song artists, and more cast on Saturday.

&TEAM will perform the opening theme song "Beat the Odds," and Klang Ruler will perform the ending theme song "Unbelievable."

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一/小学館/アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

The four new cast members include:

Ryōta Suzuki as Sakura, the president of a video game studio that is facing financial hardships

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一/小学館/アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

Sayaka Senbongi as Futaba, an employee at the game studio Sakura runs

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一/小学館/アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

Rikuya Yasuda as Nanamori, an employee at the game studio Sakura runs

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一/小学館/アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

Yūki Shin as Ogura, an employee at the game studio Sakura runs

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一/小学館/アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

The anime will debut on October 3 on TV in Japan and on streaming services with the first two episodes.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©稲垣理一郎・池上遼一/小学館/アニメ「トリリオンゲーム」製作委員会

will stream the anime as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime stars:

Yūzō Satō ( Kaiji ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Police in a Pod ) is overseeing the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya ( Police in a Pod ) is designing the characters. Takurō Iga ( Asteroid in Love ) is composing the music.

The manga centers on the carefree Haru and the serious Gaku, two men who plot to earn a trillion dollars in order to afford anything they might ever want in the world. Haru is an eloquent, persuasive, and confident speaker, which allows him to be in anyone's good graces. Gaku is an awkward but highly skilled programmer. The two were schoolmates in middle school, and reunite when Gaku's application to a bank company is rejected.

Inagaki ( Eyeshield 21 , Dr. Stone ) and Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on April 30. Viz Media licensed the manga. The manga has more than 1.5 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered on the TBS channel and its affiliates in July 2023. Ren Meguro from idol group Snow Man plays protagonist Haru Tennōji, while Hayato Sano plays Manabu "Gaku" Taira. Netflix is streaming the series. The series is also getting a live-action film that will open on February 14, 2025. The film will feature a returning cast.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.