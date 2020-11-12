Crying Freeman's Ryoichi Ikegami, Dr. Stone's Riichirou Inagaki Launch Trillion Game Manga

Manga centers on someone who threatens "IT empire"

This year's 23rd issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that Ryoichi Ikegami and Riichirou Inagaki will launch a new manga titled Trillion Game in the magazine's first 2021 issue, which will ship on December 11. The manga will center on someone who threatens the "IT empire."

Ikegami and Buronson ended their BEGIN manga on January 10. Shogakukan published the ninth and final volume on March 30. Ikegami and Buronson launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in October 2016.

Ikegami launched the three-chapter manga mini-series spinoff Samayoeru Onna (Wandering Woman) in the ninth issue of Big Comic Superior on April 10. Ikegami and Richard Woo's M no Shirushi -MacArthur Ansatsu Keikaku- (The M Sign -The Plot to Kill MacArthur-) mini-series launched in Big Comic Superior on June 26 and ended on August 12.

Viz Media , Dark Horse Comics , ComicsOne , and Marvel Comics published several of Ikegami's previous works in North America, including Crying Freeman , Mai the Psychic Girl , Samurai Crusader , Sanctuary , Strain , Wounded Man - The White Haired Demon , and Ikegami's re-imagining of Marvel's Spider-Man.

Writer Inagaki wrote the Eyeshield 21 manga with illustrator Yūsuke Murata from 2002-2009. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation from 2005-2008 and an anime film in 2003. Viz Media published the manga in English. Inagaki and artist Boichi launched the Dr. Stone manga in 2017. The ongoing manga inspired a television anime in July 2019, and a second season will premiere in January 2021. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga digitally.