Ryoichi Ikegami, Richard Woo's M no Shirushi Manga Ends

This year's 17th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine published the final chapter of Ryoichi Ikegami and Richard Woo's M no Shirushi -MacArthur Ansatsu Keikaku- (The M Sign -The Plot to Kill MacArthur-) mini-series manga on Wednesday.

The manga's story is set during the Allied occupation of Japan after the Second World War, and focuses on a plot to assassinate American and Allied general Douglas MacArthur.

Ikegami and Woo (pen name of Takashi Nagasaki ) launched the manga in Big Comic Superior on June 26.

Nagasaki was the editor and supervisor of Naoki Urasawa 's Monster manga, as well as the producer of his Pluto manga. He is credited with the story of Urasawa's Billy Bat and Master Keaton Remaster manga, and wrote the script for the live-action film adaptation of Urasawa's 20th Century Boys manga.

Ikegami and Buronson ended their BEGIN manga on January 10. Shogakukan published the ninth and final volume on March 30. Ikegami and Buronson ( Fist of the North Star ) launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in October 2016. Ikegami launched the three-chapter manga mini-series spinoff Samayoeru Onna (Wandering Woman) in the ninth issue of Big Comic Superior on April 10.

Viz Media , Dark Horse Comics , ComicsOne , and Marvel Comics published several of Ikegami's previous works in North America, including Crying Freeman , Mai the Psychic Girl , Samurai Crusader , Sanctuary , Strain , Wounded Man - The White Haired Demon , and Ikegami's re-imagining of Marvel's Spider-Man.