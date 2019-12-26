Crying Freeman's Ikegami, Fist of the North Star's Buronson End 'Begin' Manga on January 10

Manga launched in October 2016

The second 2020 issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on Friday that Ryoichi Ikegami ( Crying Freeman ) and Buronson 's ( Fist of the North Star ) manga series BEGIN will end in the magazine's next issue on January 10.

Ikegami and Buronson launched the manga in October 2016. Ikegami is illustrating the manga, and Buronson is writing the story under the name Sho Fumimura . Shogakukan published the eighth compiled book volume on November 29.

Ikegami and Buronson launched the Rokumonsen Rock manga in Big Comic Superior in 2013 after ending their Soul Lord 2 manga. Shogakukan published Rokumonsen Rock's fourth and final compiled book volume in August 2015.

Ikegami ended his Tenshi wa Maiorita series in January 2015 and launched the Adam to Eve ( Adam and Eve ) manga in October 2015, and ended it in 2016. Shogakukan published two volumes for the manga.

Buronson began the story for the Fist of the North Star action manga in 1983. The original manga has been adapted into numerous television anime, original video anime, and films.

Viz Media , Dark Horse Comics , ComicsOne , and Marvel Comics published several of Ikegami's previous works in North America, including Crying Freeman , Mai the Psychic Girl , Samurai Crusader , Sanctuary , Strain , Wounded Man - The White Haired Demon , and Ikegami's re-imagining of Marvel's Spider-Man. Gutsoon! Entertainment , Viz, and Dark Horse also published some of Buronson 's manga, including part of Fist of the North Star , Fist of the Blue Sky , Japan , and King of Wolves .