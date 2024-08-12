Live-Action Trillion Game Film Reveals February 14 Release Date, Key Visual, Cast

The staff for the upcoming live-action film of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryōichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga revealed the film will open in theaters on February 14 in a new trailer, along with a key visual, and new cast members,

Mio Imada wil reprise her role as Yurika Kokuryuu

Riko Fukumoto will reprise her role as Rinrin Takahashi

Kouji Kikkawa will reprise his role as Kazuki Kedouin

The film features an original story where Trillion Game has become one of the largest corporations in Japan and is set to take on its next venture with the opening of Japan's first casino resort.

The film will feature a returning cast, including Ren Meguro from idol group Snow Man as protagonist Haru Tennōji, and Hayato Sano as Manabu "Gaku" Taira.

Yoshiaki Murao is returning to direct the film, and Daisuke Habara is returning to write the script. Hideaki Kimura will compose the music.

The 10-episode live-action series premiered on the TBS channel and its affiliates on July 14. Other cast members included Kouji Kikkawa as Kazuki Kedōin and Mio Imada as Kirihime Kokuryū. Kanako Momota of idol group Momoiro Clover Z plays Akari Shirotora and Kenjirō Tsuda plays news producer Kunugi.

Netflix began streaming the series worldwide in October.