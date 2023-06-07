Live-Action Trillion Game Series Casts Kouji Kikkawa

Kikkawa plays venture capitalist Kazuki Kedōin in July series

TBS revealed on Thursday that Kouji Kikkawa will join the cast of the live-action series of Riichirou Inagaki and Ryoichi Ikegami 's Trillion Game manga as Kazuki Kedōin. Kedōin is a venture capitalist who invests in Gaku and Haru's plan, both out of amusement and as a business opportunity.

© TBS

Ren Meguro (foreground in visual below) from idol group Snow Man will play protagonist Haru Tennōji, while Hayato Sano (background in visual below) Manabu "Gaku" Taira.

© TBS

The show will premiere on the TBS channel and its affiliates in July.

© Riichirou Inagaki, Ryoichi Ikegami, Shogakukan

The manga centers on the carefree Haru and the serious Gaku, two men who plot to earn a trillion dollars in order to afford anything they might ever want in the world. Haru is an eloquent, persuasive, and confident speaker, which allows him to be in anyone's good graces. Gaku is an awkward but highly skilled programmer. The two were schoolmates in middle school, and reunite when Gaku's application to a bank company is rejected.

Inagaki and Ikegami launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on March 30.

Writer Inagaki wrote the Eyeshield 21 manga with illustrator Yūsuke Murata from 2002-2009. The manga inspired a television anime adaptation from 2005-2008 and an anime film in 2003. Viz Media published the manga in English. Inagaki and artist Boichi launched the Dr. Stone manga in in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. The manga inspired a television anime in July 2019 and a second season in January 2021. The third season premiered on April 6. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally.

Ikegami and Buronson launched their BEGIN manga in Big Comic Superior in October 2016, and ended the series in January 2020. Shogakukan published nine volumes for the series.

Source: Comic Natalie