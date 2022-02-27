Dr. Stone Manga Reaches Climax on March 7

This year's 13th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine announced on Monday that Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga will reach its climax in the next issue, which will ship on March 7. The chapter in the issue will have a more-than-normal 26 pages including a color page. The manga is also celebrating its fifth anniversary in the 13th and 14th issues.

The manga entered its final arc in September 2021.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The anime will get a third season that will premiere in 2023, and will also get a television anime special titled Dr. Stone: Ryusui that will premiere this summer. The special will be set after Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , and will center on Ryusui.