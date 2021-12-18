TV special starringpremieres this summer, focuses on new character Ryusei after season 2

Shueisha 's Jump Festa '22 event on Sunday revealed that the planned sequel to the anime of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga will be a third season for the anime that will premiere in 2023.

In addition, the franchise will have a television anime special titled Dr. Stone : Ryusui that will premiere this coming summer. The anime will be set after the second season Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , and will center on Ryusui, who will be voiced by Ryōta Suzuki . TMS Entertainment will return to animate the special.

The event revealed a promotional video for both works and a visual for the Dr. Stone : Ryusui special.

Manga creator Riichirou Inagaki also confirmed during the livestream through a message that the original manga is nearing its climax. The manga entered its final arc in September.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga digitally in English.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami on May 15.



