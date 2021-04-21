Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Anime Debuts on Toonami on May 15

to air series' 2nd season on Saturdays at 1:00 a.m. EDT

The official Facebook page for Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block announced on Wednesday that the block will begin airing Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the second season anime of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga , on May 15 at 1:00 a.m. EDT (effectively, May 16).

The full lineup for May 15 includes:

The second season, premiered on January 14 on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , BS11 , and TV Aichi , and it is also streaming online. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation is streaming a dub . The season's 11th and final episode aired on March 25.

Shinya Iino (storyboards, episode director on Hanebad! , Revue Starlight , Made in Abyss ) returned to direct the second season at TMS Entertainment . Yuichiro Kido (episode scripts for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , After the Rain , 91 Days ) also came back to supervise and write the series scripts. Yuko Iwasa ( Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas , Yowamushi Pedal ) again designed the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( WorldEnd , Revue Starlight ), Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Anima Yell! ), and Yuki Kanesaka ( Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond insert songs ) returned to compose the music.

Fujifabric ( Space Brothers , Boruto , Silver Spoon season 2) performed the opening theme song "Rakuen" (Paradise), and Hatena performed the ending theme song "Koe?" (Voice?).

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

The anime's second season is getting a sequel.