Dr. Stone Anime Gets Sequel

New trailer teases next arc "Age of Exploration"

The staff for the anime of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga announced at the end of the current television anime on Thursday that a sequel has been green-lit. The announcement did not specify the medium or format of the sequel. Toho Animation posted the special promotional video that announced the sequel:

The video teases the "Age of Exploration" arc, in which the characters travel across the sea towards an unknown world.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered on January 14 on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , BS11 , and TV Aichi , and it is also streaming online. Crunchyroll is streaming the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation is streaming a dub . The season's 11th and final episode aired on Thursday .

Shinya Iino (storyboards, episode director on Hanebad! , Revue Starlight , Made in Abyss ) returned to direct the second season at TMS Entertainment . Yuichiro Kido (episode scripts for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , After the Rain , 91 Days ) also came back to supervise and write the series scripts. Yuko Iwasa ( Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas , Yowamushi Pedal ) again designed the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( WorldEnd , Revue Starlight ), Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Anima Yell! ), and Yuki Kanesaka ( Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond insert songs ) returned to compose the music.

Fujifabric ( Space Brothers , Boruto , Silver Spoon season 2) performed the opening theme song "Rakuen" (Paradise), and Hatena performed the ending theme song "Koe?" (Voice?).

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and it describes the manga's first volume:

One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.