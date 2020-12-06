Dr. Stone: Stone Wars Anime Premieres on January 14

This first 2021 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the second season anime of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki 's Dr. Stone manga , will premiere on January 14. The show will air on Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , BS11 , and TV Aichi , and will also stream online.

Crunchyroll will stream the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation will stream a dub.

New voice cast members for the anime include Kensho Ono as Ukyō Saionji, Yoshiki Nakajima as Yō Uei, and Atsumi Tanezaki as Nikki Hanada.

Shinya Iino (storyboards, episode director on Hanebad! , Revue Starlight , Made in Abyss ) is returning to direct the second season at TMS Entertainment . Yuichiro Kido (episode scripts for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga , After the Rain , 91 Days ) is also back to supervise and write the series scripts. Yuko Iwasa ( Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas , Yowamushi Pedal ) is again designing the characters. Tatsuya Katō ( WorldEnd , Revue Starlight ), Hiroaki Tsutsumi ( Children of the Whales , Anima Yell! ), and Yuki Kanesaka ( Blood Blockade Battlefront & Beyond insert songs ) are returning to compose the music.

Fujifabric ( Space Brothers , Boruto , Silver Spoon season 2) will perform the opening theme song "Rakuen" (Paradise), and Hatena will perform the ending theme song "Koe?" (Voice?).