Cultural Exchange With Game Center Girl Manga Gets Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Hirokazu Yasuhara's manga follows arcade worker who exchanges diaries with British girl

Hirokazu Yasuhara announced on X/Twitter on Thursday that his Game Center Shо̄jo to Ibunka Kо̄ryū (Cultural Exchange With Game Center Girl) manga is getting an anime adaptation. Yasuhara shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Image via Hirokazu Yasuhara's X/Twitter account
© Hirokazu Yasuhara

Image via Amazon
© Hirokazu Yasuhara, Kadokawa
Yasuhara debuted the manga on X/Twitter in 2019 before it received a serialization on Kadokawa's Dra Dra Sharp# website in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on July 9.

The story centers on Renji Kusakabe, who works part-time at an arcade and meets a British girl named Lily. They exchange diaries and begin their friendship, or maybe something more.

The manga received a promotional video for its second volume in July 2021. Nao Tōyama voiced Lily in the video.

Source: Hirokazu Yasuhara's X/Twitter account

