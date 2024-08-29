Cultural Exchange With Game Center Girl Manga Gets Anime

Hirokazu Yasuhara's manga follows arcade worker who exchanges diaries with British girl

Hirokazu Yasuhara announced on X/Twitter on Thursday that his Game Center Shо̄jo to Ibunka Kо̄ryū ( Cultural Exchange With Game Center Girl ) manga is getting an anime adaptation. Yasuhara shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Yasuhara debuted the manga on X/Twitter in 2019 before it received a serialization on'swebsite in 2020.published the manga's eighth compiled book volume on July 9.

The story centers on Renji Kusakabe, who works part-time at an arcade and meets a British girl named Lily. They exchange diaries and begin their friendship, or maybe something more.

The manga received a promotional video for its second volume in July 2021. Nao Tōyama voiced Lily in the video.



Source: Hirokazu Yasuhara's X/Twitter account