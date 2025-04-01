Media Do Distributor Sells MyAnimeList Site to Web3/AI Company Gaudiy

Tokyo-based Gaudiy develops Fanlink community platform using blockchain technology

Media Do

E-book distributorHoldings announced on March 26 that it has sold all of its shares in the anime database websiteto Tokyo-based Web3 and AI company Gaudiy.noted that it expects to record an "extraordinary gain" in the first quarter of its fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, amounting to 531 million yen (about US$3.5 million).

Established in 2018, Gaudiy uses blockchain and generative AI in its aim to create what it terms as "fan nations," or online venues where fans can connect and express their fandom. Gaudiy operates the Gaudiy Fanlink platform, a blockchain- and NFT-focused fan platform, which includes Sony Music Group, Bandai Namco, Sanrio , Aniplex , Shueisha , TOHO , and ComicSmart, Inc. as its partners. Gaudiy also operates the Gaudiy Financial Labs company, which is focused on providing Web3-based financial services, including NFTs and cryptocurrency partnerships.

Tokyo-based Media Do distributes e-books for many Japanese publishers. The company established its American subsidiary Media Do International in San Diego, California in 2016, and it publishes translated manga such as Baki digitally.

MyAnimeList launched in 2005, and DeNA purchased the site in 2015. Media Do Holdings later acquired the site from DeNA in January 2019.

The site opened a digital manga store in partnership with Viz Media and Kodansha Comics in March 2018. DeNA previously partnered with Anime Consortium Japan ( ACJ ) to stream anime on MyAnimeList by embedding videos from ACJ 's now-defunct Daisuki streaming service. MyAnimeList later added anime embedded from Hulu and Crunchyroll . HIDIVE formed a partnership with MyAnimeList in September 2019.

Entertainment company Akatsuki Inc., video distribution company The Anime Times Company Inc., electronic commerce company DMM.com LLC, and media conglomerate Kadokawa Corporation collectively underwrote 311 million yen (about US$2.835 million at the time) of MyAnimeList stock through a third-party allotment in May 2021.

MyAnimeList and marketing agency 33 inc. formed MAL33, a marketing service targeted toward the anime and manga industry, in February 2024.

Media Do , NTT Docomo , Akatsuki Group, and MyAnimeList launched their jointly developed digital manga distribution service MANGA MIRAI in the United States on March 4. NTT Docomo is the service provider of MANGA MIRAI with MyAnimeList supporting the service's marketing effort. MANGA MIRAI's system is also integrated into MyAnimeList 's website. Akatsuki Group is handling the service's system development, maintenance, service operations, and marketing. Media Do collaborates with publishers and translation companies to acquire new manga series for the platform.

Sources: Media Do 's website, Anime Business Journal ( Tadashi Sudo )





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.