Go to Japan with ANN and PacSet Travel!

Anime News Network is going to Japan, and we want to bring you with us. Visit Ghibli Park, relax in an onsen and grab some amazing Japanese food with us this October.

Announcing our second ANN in Japan tour! Anime News Network and Pac Set tours are teaming up once again to offer a very special tour to our readers.

PacSet was founded in 2011 by, a former ANN writer. Since then, dozens of ANN readers have gone to Japan with PacSet and Evan, in 2020 we felt it was time to do something special, but now we're going overboard! For our second ANN in Japan tour, PacSet travel has put together an even more amazing tour package for our readers.

This October and November, spend 7 to 14 days in Japan with ANN and PacSet.This tour is chock full of all the usual things you would expect, from Akihabara to Asakusa and Ghibli Park to Himeji Castle, but to make is extra special, we're adding an exclusive tour of Studio ENGI , dinners with ANN staff, and meet and greets with actual professionals working in the Japanese anime industry.