Seven Seas Licenses Trapezium, A Quirky Girl is Inviting Me to Bed, 5 More Titles

Also licensed: The One-Eyed, One-Armed, One-Legged Sorcerer ; Your Meteor, Hidden in Flowers ; more

Seven Seas Entertainment announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! audiobook

Creator(s): Haka Tokura , Eiri Shirai

Release Date: April 16 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary: Wim Strauss isn't a flashy fighter—he's a granting caster, a support mage who boosts his allies' strength in battle. His magic keeps the party alive. But when his quiet power starts to overshadow the wrong person, the team's prideful leader has him unceremoniously kicked out.Enter his slightly clingy childhood friend Heidemarie, now a member of Nachtlibelle, a renowned A-rank guild counted among the strongest in the land. She offers Wim a chance to join her team—a fresh start among allies who actually value his skills. His magic may not dazzle, but with the right party behind him, he just might prove that the back line was never where he truly belonged.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: Legend of the Accidental Sword Saint: Playing the Mentor from the Sidelines light novel

Creator(s): TATAL, Masuda Mikio

Release Date: December 2026 (volume 1, Airship imprint)

Summary: You'd think being in a fantasy world full of sword-wielding heroes and ferocious monsters would make one yearn for the role of hero: to be the one who saves the day through epic skill and weapon wizardry. But for one man who finds himself reincarnated into such a land, being the hero is not so appealing. Why not just revel in the glory of being the best—and being the one to train the best—while saving one's hide in the process? With this plan in mind, he gets to work training in the art of swordplay, determined to become the mentor any hero would cherish. Unfortunately, the mentor-to-be's confidence takes a hit when, despite years of arduous training, a battle with a weak little squirrel monster makes him nearly lose his life. Won only by the skin of his teeth, the battle sparks an idea: Why not just fake it? He could bring a young apprentice under his wing and then split before his lack of talent could be discovered! However, this mentor-to-be is unaware of how incredibly strong all monsters in this world are, regardless of size—so strong, in fact, that no single swordsman can take one on themselves and end the battle alive. Can a conman truly con if he is actually as good as he says?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: trapezium light novel

Creator(s): Kazumi Takayama , Tae

Release Date: November 2026 (Airship imprint)

Summary: Azuma Yuu is a high schooler with big dreams of becoming an idol—by any means necessary! Chasing fame is no easy task, but she's not afraid to put in the work and starts befriending girls from every corner of the prefecture to create her ideal group. It's not long before people start taking notice of the newfound idols, and suddenly, opportunities seem to just fall into their laps.

While her friends celebrate their good fortune, the truth is Yuu is working hard behind the scenes to get them on every stage possible. Researching locations, timing each appearance just right, and hustling hard to keep her dream alive—while also performing and practicing! As the stages grow bigger and the pressure mounts, Yuu has to face the harsh reality that carrying the group's success on her own has a toll. One misstep could cost her everything if she can't figure out the secret to success. But can she face the darker realities of idol life, or will she fall just short of fame?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: A Quirky Girl is Inviting Me to Bed manga

Creator(s): Atsushi Suga

Release Date: December 2026 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)

Summary: After taking a gap year, Kiyoshi Naoto finally manages to land a spot at university. Finding a place in Tokyo is a struggle, though, so he ends up moving in with his older cousin, Luna. Naoto had a crush on Luna ever since he was young, and now his cousin is more mature and beautiful than ever! Night after night, he hears her scandalous moans, leaving him restless. She may have no shortage of partners, yet Luna starts getting closer to Naoto. As he tries to figure out just what his cousin is thinking, other sexy women seem to be flocking to him one after another! It's the beginning of a new life, surrounded by seemingly promiscuous older women...

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: The One-Eyed, One-Armed, One-Legged Sorcerer manga

Creator(s): Suzusuke, Shibanobancha, Yu Yagami , Sumihei

Release Date: January 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: As a young boy, Ains tragically witnessed his village being burnt to the ground by enemy forces. By the time rescue arrived, he lost his right arm, left leg, and right eye. Despite such misfortune, his only concern was the magic he saw for the first time among the debris. In order to study it, he withdrew from society and secluded himself in a cabin in the woods for two thousand years. When he finally emerges as an all-powerful mage, his childhood village has transformed into a sprawling city. But that's not all! The scribbled notes he left behind have become the “Original Scripture,” and he's infamously known as the “Demon God.” Can Ains find his place in the world after millennia have passed?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: Your Meteor, Hidden in Flowers manga

Creator(s): Betty Tamamori

Release Date: January 2027 (volume 1)

Summary: Every hundred years, the Monster's Bride is chosen -- a sacrifice given to the demonic creature confined somewhere within the country. When Stella's sister is chosen, she volunteers to go in her place. Stella is soon sent to be the bride of the blood-soaked vampire Lavi. But behind the blood and fangs, Stella finds this monster harbors a deep loneliness. Will her affections pull him out of his deadly despair, or is their love cursed from the start?

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Title: I SAY manga

Creator(s): Nemui Asada

Release Date: January 2027 ( BL label)

Summary: Sei, a 36-year-old office worker, has convinced himself that he's no good at love. That's why he sticks to purely physical relationships, satisfied with one-night stands and no-strings-attached sex. However, his life is quickly turned upside down when he meets a handsome younger man named Ai via a dating app and falls head over heels. At first, they both agree to keep feelings out of their arrangement, but how long will it be before one of them finally says “I love you”?

Source: Press release