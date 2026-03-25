Live-Action A Side Character's Love Story Film's Trailer Unveils More Cast, Theme Song, June 5 Debut

Ikoi Hayase, Erika Karata, Takuya, more join cast of June 5 film

The staff for the live-action film of Akane Tamura 's A Side Character's Love Story ( Mobuko no Koi ) manga unveiled on Thursday more cast members, its theme song, and June 5 release date in its full trailer.

The trailer previews the theme song "Clover" by musician Nishina.

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Image via natalie.mu © 映画「モブ子の恋」製作委員会

The new cast members include (first row, left to right):

Hiyori Sakurada as Nobuko Tanaka (previously announced)

as Nobuko Tanaka (previously announced) Taisei Kido as Hiroki Irie (previously announced)

as Hiroki Irie (previously announced) Ikoi Hayase as Abe, Nobuko's supportive junior co-worker

Erika Karata as Shinozaki, a college student and senior co-worker of Nobuko

(Second row, left to right):

Takuya as Kaneko, a friendly male co-worker of Nobuko

Towa Araki as Ono, a confident new whom Nobuko has difficulty handling

as Ono, a confident new whom Nobuko has difficulty handling Kanji Furutachi as Orihara, the store manager

The film will open in theaters in Japan on June 5.

Both Comikey and Azuki are releasing the manga in English digitally. Coamix describes the manga:

Growing up, Nobuko Tanaka was always a "side character" standing off in the corner. Now in her 20s, she's fallen in love for the first time. While she isn't any good at being assertive, she will muster her courage bit by bit as she tries her best to close the distance between herself and her crush -- because even side characters fall in love. If you're tired of the same old romantic protagonists, this modest, refreshing love story is for you.

Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!! , Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! , The Beginning of the Sea ) is directing the film.

Tamura launched the manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in March 2017. Coamix released the manga's 24th volume on January 20.