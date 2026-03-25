Village in the Shade Game Heads West in Fall

Game launches for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PC

NIS America announced on Wednesday that it will release Nippon Ichi Software 's Hono Gurashi no Niwa game in the West under the title Village in the Shade . The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam this fall. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

The game will get a Limted Edition, which includes a collector's box, art book, original soundtrack , acrylic block, and a set of metal pins.

Image courtesy of NIS America © 2026 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc. © 2026 NIS America, Inc.

The game will launch in Japan on July 30. Pre-orders are open for the regular edition, and the Nippon1 Store exclusive editions.

The game centers on a young protagonist who is lost and wanders around a mountain, and ends up being taken in by the people of a certain village. The villagers offer to allow the protagonist to live in the village if they work for the village. Game mechanics include growing vegetables, taking care of livestock, making furniture and other crafting, and hunting and fishing.

The game features character customization for the protagonist, including hair, clothing, and accessories.

Yu Mizokami ( Yomawari game series) is the planner and game designer. Kazuya Takasu ( Shin Hayarigami ) is composing the music. Mio Katsumata is the lead developer.

Source: Press release