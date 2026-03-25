Original Shadowverse Game Ends Service in June After 10 Years

Game launched in June 2016; direct sequel game Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond launched last year

Image via Shadowverse Steam page © Cygames

The official website for Cygames ' Shadowverse online collectible card game announced on Wednesday that the game will end service on June 30, just two weeks past the game's 10-year anniversary.

Shadowerse launched for iOS and Android devices on June 17, 2016 and for PC via Steam in October 2016. The game features both single-player and competitive multiplayer content, fully voiced stories, and the ability to evolve cards during battles.

Cygames launched the Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond direct sequel game on June 17, 2025, on the original game's ninth anniversary. The game is available on the App Store, Google Play , and for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Shadowverse Flame anime premiered on TV Tokyo in April 2022. Crunchyroll is streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The show ended in September 2024.

The first season of the anime based on the games premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired. The anime features a completely original story, and features anime-only characters.

The game also inspired a comedy manga in 2021.

The original game received a tutorial anime video as part of its second anniversary in May 2018.

Shadowverse: Champion's Battle launched for the Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Source: Shadowverse game's website