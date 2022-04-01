News
Crunchyroll Streams Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, Healer Girl, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime for the spring 2022 season:
- Aharen-san wa Hakarenai
- Healer Girl
- Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2
- Shadowverse Flame
- Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 4
The television anime of Asato Mizu's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) romantic comedy manga series premiered on Friday.
Healer Girl, "a bold, new form of musical healing animation" from Studio 3Hz, will premiere on April 4.
The second Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime season (pictured right) will premiere on Saturday.
The television anime of Cygames, Inc.'s Shadowverse card battle smartphone game will premiere on TV Tokyo on Saturday.
The television anime of Masaki Ando's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Yatogame-chan Observation Diary) four-panel manga will premiere on Saturday.
Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)