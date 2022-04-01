Crunchyroll Streams Aharen-san wa Hakarenai, Healer Girl, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime for the spring 2022 season:

The television anime of Asato Mizu 's Aharen-san wa Hakarenai (Aharen Is Indecipherable) romantic comedy manga series premiered on Friday.

Healer Girl , "a bold, new form of musical healing animation" from Studio 3Hz , will premiere on April 4.

The second Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime season (pictured right) will premiere on Saturday.

The television anime of Cygames , Inc.'s Shadowverse card battle smartphone game will premiere on TV Tokyo on Saturday.

The television anime of Masaki Ando 's Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Yatogame-chan Observation Diary) four-panel manga will premiere on Saturday.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)