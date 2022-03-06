Healer Girl Anime Unveils April 4 Debut With Video, May J. Collaboration

An event for Healer Girl , "a bold, new form of musical healing animation" from Studio 3Hz , announced on Sunday the anime's April 4 premiere with a new promotional video, as well as a collaboration with singer May J.

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on April 4 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).

The anime's chorus unit Healer Girls are collaborationg with singer May J. on videos that will stream on Bandai Namco Arts ' YouTube channel. Two behind-the-scenes videos will stream on March 14 and March 21. Then a video will show May J. and Healer Girls singing the Neon Genesis Evangelion theme song "Zankoku na Tenshi no Thesis" and the song "Hanamizuki" (along with a talk session between them) on March 28.

The story is set in a world where three schools of medicine are pervasive: Western medicine, Eastern medicine, and "vocal medicine." The healing of illness and injuries via songs is a special technique that not only improves the metal health of patients, but also the mental health of doctors. Such "Healers" strive to sing when called upon to respond to the health and anxiety of patients and doctors alike. The anime depicts the healer girls in training at the Karasuma Vocal Medical Institute.

The anime stars (from left to right in the image above):

In real life, "Healer Girls" is also a new unit of the anime's four main voices actresses. The unit performs the opening theme song "Feel You, Heal You" (heard in the video above) and the ending theme song "Believe like Singing." The songs' single will debut on May 25.

The other cast members are:

Ayahi Takagaki as Ria Karasuma

as Ria Karasuma Hisako Tōjō as Shoko Nagisa

Miyu Takagi as Shinobu Honosaka



Yasuhiro Irie ( Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Kurau: Phantom Memory ) is directing the anime at Studio 3Hz , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? , Skate-Leading Stars , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is supervising the series scripts. Yukie Akiya ( Celestial Method , Code:Breaker , Princess Principal ) is designing the characters.

The other announced staff members are:

Sources: Healer Girls anime's website, Comic Natalie